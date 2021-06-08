Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale spoilers: Episode 16 sees everyone scrambling for cover

Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar, Danay Garcia as Luciana, Peter Jacobson as Jacob, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, and Mo Collins as Sarah, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

The penultimate episode for Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead saw a single nuclear warhead released. This is not great but certainly better than the potential of 12 of them being launched to different locations as Teddy (John Glover) had planned.

Now, as fans eagerly await the Season 6 finale of AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series, let’s have a look at what could happen in the aftermath of Episode 15.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 16 synopsis

The synopses for the remaining few episodes of Fear the Walking Dead dropped early. Since then, Carter Matt has confirmed that the synopsis for the Season 6 finale (titled “The Beginning”) is as follows.

“Everyone desperately scrambles to find a way to live out the impending destruction on their own terms.”

Even though true destruction was averted, there is still one missile cruising through the air, headed for a currently unknown location. It could travel near; it could travel far. Either way, the best plan of action by those involved is to find a location that will withstand a nuclear blast.

Some food would be nice as well.

However, with the clock ticking, it looks like being a mad scramble for everyone to find a place if they want to survive the blast. This is explored further in the teaser clip for the Season 6 finale.

Lennie James as Morgan Jones and Karen David as Grace, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Fear the Walking Dead trailer revealed

While only a short tease for Episode 16, it certainly gives a lot of detail as to the sense of rising panic from those hoping to live another day.

The clip starts with a shot of Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) hugging. There was a brief moment in Episode 15 when it appeared that Morgan had been fed to the walkers by Strand (Colman Domingo), so this embrace is particularly heart-wrenching.

Then, the missile is shown as it shoots across the sky.

“The missile’s got multiple warheads,” Morgan explains via walkie-talkie to the others. “This may be all the time that we have left.”

Colby Hollman stars as Wes, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Strand is then seen riding away on horseback, apparently trying to find a place to bunker down. Later in the clip, he is shown letting out a terrified shout.

Others are also shown preparing for their impending doom. Sherry (Christine Evangelista) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) are out in the wilds, also on horseback, and Sherry seems to be okay with the possibility that they will die. Dwight, not so much.

Austin Amelio as Dwight and Christine Evangelista as Sherry, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

While plenty of people are actively scrambling to find a place to withstand the blast, others appear okay with the end being nigh.

Most obviously, is Teddy, who heads to a high elevation with Dakota (Zoe Colletti) in order to wait out the destruction while Riley (Nick Stahl) utters the title of the episode.

“It’s just the beginning,” he says optimistically.

However, what really goes down in the Season 6 finale for Fear the Walking Dead remains to be seen and fans will just have to wait it out until Sunday night.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.