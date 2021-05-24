Fear the Walking Dead: Teddy’s terrifying plan is finally revealed

John Glover stars as Teddy, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead finally confirmed a popular theory among fans regarding Teddy (John Glover).

Before that, Episode 13 had already confirmed another theory about this character thanks to the arrival of John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine). Previously, many viewers had made the connection between a conversation that John Jr. (Garret Dillahunt) had with Rabbi Jacob Kessner (Peter Jacobson) about the serial killer his dad had hunted and Teddy, the leader of the Holding group.

Along with this new discovery, the latest installment of Fear the Walking Dead delved into not only how Teddy managed to escape death row but how his issues with his mother shaped who he is today.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

However, the episode also confirmed one further terrifying detail by way of the plan that he has for his people, and everyone else as well.

Teddy’s plan involves keys and a beached submarine

Previously, in Episode 1 of this season of Fear the Walking Dead, a beached submarine was briefly shown. Two men stood in front of it and the words “The End is the Beginning” were emblazoned along the side of it.

At the time, very little was known about what this all meant. However, over the course of the season, clues have been dropped and viewers now know that the slogan is a key phrase for Teddy who believes that for new life to sprout, death must occur.

The beached submarine that featured in Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Pic credit: AMC

The other communities have been trying to work out what Teddy’s ulterior motive is regarding this saying and his plans for the future. They know that something big is coming — they just don’t know what.

So, Episode 14 dealt with Alicia’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) story but, also, it helped to reveal exactly what Teddy’s plan is. Finally, he admitted to Alicia that the keys that his group was so desperate to acquire belonged to a beached submarine in Galveston, Texas.

Already, many fans had suspected that this submarine had nuclear capacities and Teddy confirmed this by saying that he planned to use the nuclear missile onboard to destroy everything else.

His community would be safe inside a bunker that could withstand the impact.

John Glover as Teddy and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Will Teddy succeed?

As of yet, there is very little information regarding the outcome of Teddy’s actions in Episode 14 and whether or not he will succeed in destroying everyone outside of his community.

All that Fear the Walking Dead’s showrunner Andrew Chambliss has said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly about Episode 15 is that “a very large portion of this episode takes place on perhaps one of the coolest sets that our production designer, Bernardo Trujillo, has ever designed.”

Fellow showrunner Ian Goldberg also revealed that there will be “a reunion between two characters, 40 years in the making,” which is very likely a reference to Teddy and John Sr. finally meeting up again.

The synopses for the final two episodes of Season 6 also gives some additional details.

The Episode 15 synopsis is: “Motives are revealed and convictions are tested as our heroes rush to stop Teddy’s plan.” So, Alicia’s message to Strand (Colman Domingo) with all of the details regarding Teddy’s plan seems to have been shared with the rest of the communities.

Episode 16’s synopsis gives a potentially bleak outlook.

“Everyone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms.”

While the potential here is that Teddy could succeed in destroying everyone, it seems unlikely as Fear the Walking Dead has already been renewed for Season 7. However, it looks like it will cut pretty close to the wire before things improve.

Fear the Walking Dead goes on hiatus and will return on June 6 at 9/8c on AMC.