Fear the Walking Dead: Synopses for remaining Season 6 episodes revealed

A walker, as featured in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

It feels like Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead has only just returned. However, only four episodes remain before the show goes on hiatus once more.

Already, the details of the upcoming Episode 13 have already been shared. In the synopsis, it was revealed that Sunday night’s episode would follow June’s (Jenna Elfman) story as she goes off on her own side mission.

From snippets of footage that have also been released, it seems possible that June’s journey will see her meeting up with John Dorie’s (Garret Dillahunt) father. He is also in pursuit of the community that lives underground in the Holding — but for entirely different reasons then June and the other communities.

Now, further information regarding the last three installments has been revealed. And, by the sounds of it, viewers are in for quite the ride!

Episode 14 will deal with Alicia Clark’s past

For those worried about Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), who was last seen in the captivity of Teddy (John Glover) in Episode 11, who also heads the Holding community, it seems her fate will be revealed in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6.

According to Comic Book, the episode title is “Mother,” and will see Alicia reuniting “with old friends.” As yet, it is unclear who these old acquaintances might be.

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark, as seen in Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

However, many fans are looking at the episode’s title and are assuming this episode could somehow be linked to Alicia’s mother, Madison (Kim Dickens).

In addition to this, Alicia will also have to “confront her past.” Once again, this sounds like a reference to the likely death of her mother at the Dell Stadium.

Episodes 15 and 16 head toward possible ‘destruction’

Comic Book has also revealed the synopses for Episodes 15 and 16.

Episode 15 will be titled “USS Pennsylvania.” Potentially, it looks like this could be the name of the submarine that was first revealed in Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6.

Submarine that featured in Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC

If this is the case, Morgan’s (Lennie James) key will probably come into play here in some sort of capacity as it is believed the item opens the vessel, and that is why Riley wanted it so desperately in Episode 12.

Further details are revealed below about Episode 15.

“Motives are revealed and convictions are tested as our heroes rush to stop Teddy’s plan.”

Finally, Episode 16 is titled “The beginning.” The synopsis also appears to be very grim in nature.

“Everyone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms.”

Already, viewers are predicting that the submarine featured in Episode 1 has nuclear capacities. If Riley now has the key to it and this is linked to a potential plan by Teddy to destroy everyone with a nuclear blast, this synopsis suddenly makes a lot more sense.

However, as per usual, viewers will just have to wait until the episodes air to find out fore sure.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.