Fear the Walking Dead: Did AMC just tease fans with a Madison reference in the Episode 14 synopsis?

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark, as seen in Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Peter Iovino

Ever since Madison (Kim Dickens) locked her family out of the Dell Stadium and appeared to sacrifice her life so that others could live, fans have questioned whether the character actually died.

After all, an actual dead body was never seen, and we all know what that means in The Walking Dead universe.

Over the years, there has been various commentary on the matter, and AMC has both said that Madison died and that she may not have. The actor who portrayed this character has also stated that she loved the role and would come back if it was possible.

However, of late, AMC has leaned more towards the “Madison is dead” theory.

Which has seen many fans wondering if they are deflecting and that the character could return in Season 6. There have been a couple of clues, after all.

The synopsis for Episode 13, titled “Mother”

Comic Book has shared details of the synopsis for Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead, which will air on May 23.

According to them, Alicia is still being held captive by the community residing at the Holding and that she “reunites with old friends and must confront her past.”

The synopsis makes it pretty clear that the episode will deal with Alicia’s past and as the title of the episode is “Mother,” it seems quite plausible that Alicia’s mom, Madison, will also be linked to this episode.

Already, Madison has been mentioned by the leader of the Holding Community when he spoke to Alicia in Episode 11. So, it seems plausible that Madison will continue to be mentioned moving forward.

John Glover as Teddy and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, as seen in Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

As for whether or not Madison will turn up as a member of the community seems highly unlikely, though.

This means that potentially Alicia might meet someone she once knew from Dell Stadium. This could trigger memories of her mother, leading to her having to “confront her past” in that manner, rather than Madison actually returning for god to Fear the Walking Dead.

Other clues leading to Madison appearing in Season 6

When filming was underway on Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead, it was noticed that at least one scene was filmed at the location of the Dell Stadium, which is the last place that Madison was seen alive.

Fans immediately started speculating that a return to the stadium could mean only one thing: Madison was alive.

However, with the release of the synopsis for Episode 14, the other option is that this episode will contain flashbacks, and Kim Dickens may have been brought in to film these for Season 6.

In addition to this, AMC shared a particularly teasing tweet prior to the return of Season 6. The tweet detailed the fact that Fear the Walking Dead could be viewed a week early if viewers had subscribed to AMC Plus.

But it was the request to mute certain terms if fans wanted to avoid spoilers that really got fans excited. “Madison” and “Kim Dickens” were the two terms in question, leading to speculation that the character would show up in that episode.

However, this was not to eventuate, indicating that AMC was merely teasing fans about a subject they already knew was a hot topic.

And now, it seems likely that viewers will just have to wait it out in order to find out if Episode 14 will feature Madison or not.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.