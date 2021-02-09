Fear The Walking Dead: Details of filming location spark rumors that Madison Clark will return

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark and Frank Dillane as Nick Clark, as seen in Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Richard Foreman Jr

Ever since Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) died in Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, there have been rumors that she will return. This is based on the fact that her death occurred off-screen and was never actually witnessed by viewers.

Now, reports of a current filming location for Fear the Walking Dead has reignited the rumor.

According to a report by news outlet KVUE, filming will occur around Round Rock in Texas. This is the same location where filming occurred for Season 4 where the group had settled in Dell Diamond stadium.

Madison Clark met her demise in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead — or did she?

Madison died trying to protect her children, Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), along with her budding community. Locking herself inside the stadium, the selfless act meant that others could escape. The assumption here is that Madison died, killed by the horde of walkers also locked inside the stadium with her.

However, since the episode aired that revealed Madison’s fate, rumors have been rife as fans hoped AMC would bring back the much-loved character.

In fact, as Uproxx points out, even the series showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg have hinted at Madison’s return.

“I believe that not only within ‘Fear,’ but just within the greater ‘Walking Dead’ universe, there’s absolutely a chance that we could see Madison. There’s a lot of narrative possibilities that we’re exploring and then certainly, you know, [we] got to work it out with everybody involved and Kim Dickens is a very, very busy person. But I think it’s entirely possible,” Scott Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead franchise, also told The Insider.

In the past, Kim Dickens has also voiced the fact that she would be open to returning to Fear the Walking Dead. However, the actor has made no comment so far regarding the filming location.

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark, Frank Dillane as Nick Clark, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, and Matt Lasky as Coop. Photo credit: AMC/Richard Foreman, Jr

Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for a seventh season

With Fear the Walking Dead being renewed for a seventh season, it seems possible that Madison could make her appearance then. However, the current filming schedule is for Season 6B, which will air starting April 11. This means that Madison could return as early as the end of Season 6B of Fear the Walkling Dead.

There is a potential snag, though, especially if these rumors are correct. As Uproxx points out, so far on set only the actors who play Daniel, Luciana, and Wes have been sighted.

Already, Alicia has made mention of Dell stadium in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead. So, it could be assumed that she might return to this location, especially considering all the conflict going on regarding the Pioneers.

However, Alicia does not appear to be one of those located so far at Round Rock. This doesn’t mean that she wasn’t there, only that the actor had not been sighted.

Of course, in order to find out whether or not Madison will make an unexpected return to Fear the Walking Dead and whether Alicia will be there to witness it, viewers will just have to tune in when the series returns.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 returns April 11 on AMC.