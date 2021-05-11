Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 spoilers: Episode 13 sees June going off on a solo side quest

Jenna Elfman stars as June, as seen in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Episode 12 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead contained quite a few surprises as well as a shock ending that saw the death of a new character.

Now, looking forward to Episode 13, it appears viewers will still have more surprises coming.

For those who were hoping that Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace’s (Karen David) storyline would continue on from Sunday night’s episode, a trailer for Episode 13 does reveal they make an appearance.

However, it appears that the latest installment of Fear the Walking Dead will center on June (Jenna Elfman) instead.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12 synopsis

Carter Matt has supplied the following synopsis for Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6.

“June splits off from the group in an effort to gather any information to help stop an oncoming threat.”

Very little can be gleaned from this short blurb other than June will feature. However, it does appear to mention the new community featured in Episode 11.

This group, which lives underground in a place called the Holding, has been referred to as a threat in previous episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, indicating that this is what is meant in the latest synopsis.

However, in a worrying turn of events, June appears ready for a solo mission — which is never good for any character in Fear the Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead trailer revealed

A new trailer has also been released for Episode 13 and this gives further information about June’s little side trip.

In the clip, she is shown breaking into a trailer. Once inside, she discovers a variety of “Wanted” posters relating to missing people.

She is then interrupted by an older man holding a gun.

“Why are you here?” this new character asks of June, who looks on stoically.

Already, there have been murmurs among fans that this character is actually John Dorie’s (Garret Dillahunt) father. The reasoning behind this is from something said by one of Fear’s showrunners in a previous interview.

“I think people should go back and look at what John Dorie has said in the first half of the season because it will offer a clue as to one of the big threats in the back half of the season,” Andrew Chambliss told Entertainment Weekly in relation to what viewers can expect moving forward in Fear the Walking Dead.

The conversation in question appears to revolve around John talking about his father, who was a cop.

John mentioned that his father had been obsessed with a serial killer case. It’s thought that Teddy (John Glover), who heads the new community at the Holding, might be that same serial killer that John’s father helped to track down.

However, as to whether or not this is true remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.