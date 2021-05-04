Fear the Walking Dead: Nick Stahl opens up about the new cult revealed in Episode 11

Nick Stahl stars as Riley, as seen in Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead properly introduced a new group that has been hanging around in the background and causing havoc for some time now.

Now, newcomer, Nick Stahl, opens up about this new community.

Sunday night’s episode of Fear saw Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and a small group infiltrating a community that is known for spray-painting “The End is not the Beginning” everywhere.

They also helped to destroy Tank Town earlier in Season 6.

Once inside the community, which lives underground and bears similarities to doomsday preppers, Alicia’s group tried to find out more information about them.

What it revealed by the end of the episode was that this community was certainly a tremendous threat. Althea (Maggie Grace) and Wes (Colby Hollman) discovered this when they uncovered key maps of the Civic Republic Military (CRM) group.

Nick Stahl describes the group’s members as not entirely good or bad

While there is some sign that the community plan to destroy everything topside and live out their lives underground in their location known as the Holding, Nick Stahl doesn’t believe that all the members are entirely bad.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, Stahl certainly described the Holding community as a cult, but that not all the members are truly evil.

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Nick Stahl as Riley, and Maggie Grace as Althea, as seen in Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

“The fact is, as with a lot of cults – I believe with a lot of groups like this – I don’t think they necessarily think they’re doing harm, or doing anything bad,” Stahl explained. “The group has a distinct philosophy and they’re defensible in a way, given that the world is in ruins, basically.”

It’s a valid point. Especially considering the actor then explains that if he were in an apocalyptic situation and he came across a community that could provide shelter, food, and the notion of self-sustainability, it would certainly be an offer that he would consider.

Introducing Teddy, the ‘King of the Crazies’

While Stahl makes a serious debate about the members of the Holding, like most cults, the person at the top can often be the vilest of the lot.

Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead introduced the leader of this community at the very end of the episode. However, his voice and philosophies played out through the entire episode as recordings played on a loop in the Holding.

Stahl certainly had some things to say about the leader, Teddy (John Glover), who Alicia referred to at the end of the episode as the “King of the Crazies.”

John Glover stars as Teddy, as seen in Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

“I think he seems to have learned how to kind of seduce followers in a way and create loyalty amongst his people,” he revealed.

He also noted that Teddy certainly has not only a cult leader vibe but appears to be spouting a very hippie-like philosophy that we all belong to the Earth, which could certainly seem appealing during the zombie apocalypse.

“He makes, I would say, the idea of death less scary. Because I think that’s one thing a lot of these people share is this intense fear of death that’s at the core of the whole show,” Stahl adds, giving yet another reason as to why people would join his community and overlook the potential harm they are causing to others.

Because harm is certainly something that is occurring because of this group.

While many are working away below ground to maintain their self-sufficiency, others intend to destroy every remaining person topside, and this threat looks set to continue throughout the rest of Season 6.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.