Fear the Walking Dead’s new group is reminiscent of Virginia’s group and doomsday preppers

The next episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead promises to introduce the new group that has been hinted at in previous episodes and there already appear to be some similarities to the group they just escaped from.

Already known as the King of the Crazies, newcomer Teddy (John Glover) not only heads the new group but may even have a link back to John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt).

From a previous clip released by AMC, this group also refers to their underground location as the Holding. Now, a new video shows more details of this community as Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Althea (Maggie Grace) try to get a better understanding of them.

Luciana believes the group is similar to Virginia’s

The clip, which was shared to Skybound’s official YouTube channel, opens with Luciana apparently comparing the Holding and the community that lives there as somewhat akin to Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) group.

“I was in a place like this once before,” Luciana says.

Already, there is a sense of the group showing off just how well they are going in their underground world that seems to resonate with how Virginia appeared at the start. The sense that this community is just too perfect to be anything but bad is already looming in the short snippets shown by AMC.

While Luciana may get the same feeling from the Holding, the person speaking to her tends to disagree.

“I don’t think you were ever in a place like this,” Riley (Nick Stahl) replies.

When Luciana asks how he can be so sure of his statement he responds that there’s “never been a place like this.”

He seems pretty confident in himself and as self-assured as Virginia was before it was revealed that she was a control freak who liked to keep a tight rein on her community members and kill those who tried to escape.

Althea believes the new group is prepping for something

The clip then continues and shows viewers a wider scope of the place. The community is very self-reliant, using the undead, or posters as they refer to them, to create fertilizer and bone meal to feed to the chickens.

Althea is seen walking with Riley and Alicia and it is then that she questions just what is really going on in the Holding.

“Food, water, power. It’s impressive, but it also feels like you’re preparing for something.” Al says.

And, it certainly does seem that way. For anyone who has watched Doomsday Preppers or similar TV shows is likely getting the sense that the community at the holding are using these sorts of skills in order to survive, which is admirable. However, as Luciana suggested earlier, it also seems to have a somewhat sinister overtone as well.

Or, perhaps the characters are just jaded by what Virginia did earlier on in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Either way, viewers will just have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.