Fear the Walking Dead sneak peek: June and John Dorie Sr. find Teddy’s torture room

Jenna Elfman as June and Keith Carradine as John Dorie Sr., as seen in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

AMC has given fans of Fear the Walking Dead plenty to think about after Comic-Con@Home aired virtually on the weekend. A previous clip revealed the fate of Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) as well as announcing the premiere date for Season 7.

Now, a new clip gives viewers a tantalizing snippet of life for June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) after they took shelter in a bunker. It also reveals a horrifying answer that John had been searching for.

June and John Dorie Sr. shelter in Teddy’s bunker

Season 6 saw the startling revelation that not only was John Dorie Jr.’s (Garret Dillahunt) father still alive but that the leader of a bonkers doomsday cult was also the same serial killer John Sr. had been chasing back in the 1970s.

As the season played out, the clock was ticking in relation to stopping Teddy Maddox (John Glover) from destroying the world. This nearly happened but, unfortunately not before he could release one of the nuclear missiles from the submarine that he had found beached.

June and John Sr. managed to track down Teddy, who had taken Dakota (Zoe Coletti) to a prime location to watch the end of the world. While it initially looked like he planned to die here, it was quickly discovered that he had a secret bunker hidden at that location, and he was going to shelter there.

Before that could happen, Dakota killed him and decided to end her own life by way of staying outside during the nuclear explosion. John and June opted to wait it out in Teddy’s bunker.

John Glover stars as Teddy Maddox, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Teddy’s bunker hides a dark secret

The new clip for Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead features John and June now inside the bunker and viewers get their first look around inside.

The shelter is old and apparently quite decrepit as the pair wake to some pretty major creaking and groaning going on. It is during this event that some shelving is knocked over and a secret hideyhole is revealed behind it.

John quickly pulls back the wall to reveal a hidden room. Inside is a table with restraints and plenty of blood and gore on top of it.

Surrounding the table is some equipment used for embalming bodies after death. Previously, it had been explained in Fear the Walking Dead that Teddy was a mortician and he liked to embalm his victims so that they couldn’t move on in the afterlife, or so he believed.

It is at this point in the clip that John Sr. reveals that Teddy’s torture room for his victims back in the 1970s had never been found, confirming that this room had been built a long time ago. It also now seems likely that Teddy had been planning for this event for some time considering how much food was also shown stocked in the bunker.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead premieres on October 17, 2021, on AMC.