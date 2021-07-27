Fear the Walking Dead: New trailer confirms Morgan and Grace’s fate as well as Season 7 premiere date

Lennie James as Morgan and Karen David as Grace, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

A virtual San Diego Comic-Con aired over the weekend, and thanks to that, a few questions have been answered regarding Season 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead.

In particular, the fate of Morgan (Lennie James), Grace (Karen David), and Young Morgan, who is the daughter of Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales) and Isaac (Michael Abbott Jr.), has been confirmed via a new trailer.

In addition to this, AMC also shared the premiere date for Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead via the same clip.

Season 7 trailer goes inside the USS Pennsylvania

The Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead saw Morgan, Grace, Young Morgan, and the bloodhound, Rufus, sheltering outside in the open when the nuclear missiles launched by Teddy (John Glover) and Riley (Nick Stahl) exploded. They were relatively close to the blast zone, and many feared they would die, if not immediately, then from radiation poisoning.

Already, it has been confirmed that Rufus survived the blast, and it seemed likely that the humans would, too, particularly if they all managed to get inside the beached submarine they were sheltering next to before the nuclear fallout from the explosion came back to earth.

It appears this is definitely what happened for this group now that AMC has released their first trailer for Season 7 of the hit zombie apocalypse series via the San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.

Lennie James stars as Morgan Jones, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

The three-minute clip opens inside of the USS Pennsylvania. Young Morgan is crying as the camera pans through the corridors.

At first, it is unclear who survived beyond Young Morgan and, with how long she is crying before being attended to, many viewers suspected the worst.

However, finally, Morgan turns on the light, and Grace can be heard talking as well. Then, Morgan gets up to tend to the child, and Rufus is shown as well.

It is here that it is revealed they don’t have a lot of food. Finally, the clip closes with Grace going outside the submarine. Dressed in full protective gear, she heads out into the bleak landscape on the hunt for supplies, giving fans their first glimpse at the new post-apocalyptic landscape after the nuclear explosion.

When does Fear the Walking Dead return?

While all of this is exciting enough in itself, AMC dropped one more nugget before the clip ended.

After showing the barren landscape and Grace walking through it, the return was added at the very end of the clip. This means viewers can start counting down the days until the Season 7 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead on October 17.

For the record, that’s 83 days away.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on AMC On October 17, 2021.