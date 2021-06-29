Fear the Walking Dead: Don’t worry Skidmark and Rufus survived the nuclear apocalypse

Skidmark the cat, as seen in Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Now that the radioactive dust has settled on the Season 6 finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, viewers have a particularly burning question about the survival of a much-loved character. So, is Daniel Salazar’s (Ruben Blades) cat, Skidmark, still alive?

A lot went down in the final Season 6 episode for Fear the Walking Dead. Teddy (John Glover) and Riley (Nick Stahl) had managed to unleash a nuclear warhead on an unknown location in the US. Morgan (Lennie James) and Strand (Colman Domingo) did prevent the pair from releasing all of the other missiles, though, which was a relief.

However, many characters were left scrambling for cover from the single weapon that was released.

Skidmark’s owner, Daniel, was whisked away to safety just in the nick of time by the CRM group, but the lovable feline was nowhere in sight. Now, the series showrunner Ian Goldberg has revealed the cat’s fate.

Skidmark has survived the initial nuclear blast

While Daniel may have been in direct line for the blast, it turns out his cat was not.

“Skidmark is safe. He is safe,” confirmed Fear the Walking Dead’s showrunner Ian Goldberg.

According to Comic Book, Goldberg made the announcement during a stream with TWDUniverse on Twitch.

“Don’t worry, he didn’t wind up out in the bomb territory. So I hope that sets your mind at ease.”

While Skidmark may have been out of the way of the blast, there was another animal that also caused concern for fans of Fear the Walking Dead.

Rufus appears alongside Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales) in the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

What about Rufus? Did he make it out alive?

Morgan and Grace (Karen David) discovered the zombified body of Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales) carrying her child, Little Morgan, and being led by the bloodhound Rufus.

When the missile struck, Morgan’s small group were outside the beached submarine and had to take cover where ever they could. Already, it has been confirmed that the human characters survive the initial blast against the odds and will live to fight at least another day when Fear the Walking Dead returns for Season 7.

Goldberg also settles the fate of Rufus as well.

“There was enough bleakness in this last episode that we have to make sure that Skidmark [survived],” Goldberg continued. “[Rufus and Skidmark], they’re both okay. I can confirm they’re both okay.”

Christine Evangelista as Sherry and Austin Amelio as Dwight, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Now, the only animal of concern is the horse that Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) were riding before they took shelter in a bunker.

As yet, there is no official word there. However, we will endeavor to keep you informed on the matter.

Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed by AMC for a seventh season but, as yet, no release date has officially been announced.