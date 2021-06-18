Fear the Walking Dead Season 7: Morgan and Grace have conflicting opinions regarding the nuclear apocalypse

Lennie James as Morgan Jones and Karen David as Grace, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

The Season 6 finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead saw Morgan Jones (Lennie James), Grace (Karen David), and Little Morgan stuck outside when the nuclear blast happened.

This was not the most ideal location for them to be. However, they hadn’t planned on sticking around to see the blast anyway.

Before finding Little Morgan on the back of his zombified mother, Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales), the pair had been considering a murder-suicide rather than the potential of dying a slow death from radiation poisoning.

After all, Grace has had an up-close and personal view of what that looks like thanks to having worked at a nuclear powerplant after the zombie apocalypse occurred and witnessing a meltdown and the subsequent radioactive walkers after that.

So, how will she deal with the fact that she has likely now been put in that very same position once again when Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead returns?

Morgan sees the discovery of Little Morgan as a gift

While Morgan and Grace had been okay with death rather than having to deal with a radioactive landscape, when Morgan heard the cries of Little Morgan outside, he quickly saw the distraction as some sort of gift or sign that they were supposed to live.

Grace, not so much.

In fact, in the Season 6 finale, it appeared very apparent from the expression on Grace’s face that she didn’t consider Little Morgan turning up as a good omen at all.

And, this is the way that Fear the Walking Dead’s showrunners intended for audiences to see it.

Grace also has to come to terms with losing her child

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Fear’s showrunner Andrew Chambliss added some extra insight to the scene.

“They both are viewing the future of the baby in very different terms,” Chambliss said.

He then added that Morgan very definitely sees the unexpected arrival of Little Morgan as a “gift from Athena,” the child that Grace lost back in Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6.

However, it is the loss of Athena due to the effects of radiation is another reason why Grace is so conflicted.

Not only does she know exactly how devastating radiation poisoning can be, but she also now has to deal with having to look after someone else’s baby while still grieving for her own.

“Grace is still really deep in her grief of losing Athena, and that was obviously a much more visceral experience for her. I think the idea of someone else’s child is just very hard for her to wrap her head around,” Chambliss added.

As to how this will affect Morgan and Grace’s relationship moving forward into Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead remains to be seen, but Chambliss did admit that the pair were both on “very different pages” regarding their survival, and the conflict will be explored when the hit zombie apocalypse series returns in the fall.

Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed by AMC for a seventh season but, as yet, no release date has officially been announced.