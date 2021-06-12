Fear the Walking Dead’s showrunner plans for the series to run beyond Season 7 as new airdate drops

Danay Garcia stars as Luciana, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

With the Season 6 finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead fast approaching, fans are looking forward to seeing just how much more of this series they can expect to see.

Already, Season 7 has been confirmed and filming is currently already underway. This in itself might be somewhat of a spoiler for Episode 16 of Season 6 which airs this Sunday night.

The Season 6 finale will deal with the fact that a nuclear warhead has been released by Teddy Maddox’s (John Glover) group and is set to strike somewhere in the US.

While the renewal of Fear the Walking Dead for a seventh season might be a spoiler already, it is known that at least Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is locked in a nuclear-safe bunker along with other members of Teddy’s group. So, worst-case scenario, Fear will make the most dramatic reset yet with only her survival.

Now, one of the series showrunners has discussed his plans for what to expect moving forward with Fear the Walking Dead — and this might include further seasons.

Fear the Walking Dead showrunner does not believe Season 7 is the last

Speaking via Zoom with Insider, Ian Goldberg discussed the potential fate of Fear the Walking Dead, which is a popular spinoff series for AMC.

“We’re very excited about it,” Goldberg said regarding Season 7.

“It is not the final season, at least as far as we know from AMC. They haven’t told us that. We’re gonna keep telling these stories as long as AMC tells us to keep doing them. Don’t think about saying goodbye yet, we’re sticking around for a while.”

While this is exciting news for fans of the hit zombie apocalypse series, Goldberg did also state that they are currently looking at the current installment as Season 7 and nothing more. So, fans can take from that what they will.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead will drop this fall

Along with the potential that Fear will run beyond Season 7, AMC also dropped a hint as to when viewers can expect to see the next installment.

With filming currently underway and the Season 6 finale not yet aired, AMC released a teaser clip via their official Twitter account that featured several of their programs.

The teaser opened with Fear the Walking Dead and revealed in the first shot that the new season will drop “this fall.”

This means that fans could expect Season 7 to arrive as early as late September. And, with Season 11 of The Walking Dead set to premiere on August 22, it seems likely that Season 7 of Fear will drop after the first half of the original series concludes.

The Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead will air this Sunday night on AMC.