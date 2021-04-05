The Walking Dead Season 11: AMC announces premiere date along with a new trailer

The Walking Dead logo

AMC announced the Season 11 premiere date during the final episode for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Fans need to mark their calendars for August 22 — which is only 140 days away.

Season 10C was a bonus six episodes which concluded on Sunday night with a special “Here’s Negan” episode delving into the character and his wife, Lucille (Hilarie Burton).

While it is usually normally easy to predict when The Walking Dead will premiere each year, thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic shutting down production last year, it was anyone’s guess when the final installment of The Walking Dead would air.

The stakes will be high in Season 11 of The Walking Dead

According to CBR, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang also released the following statement regarding the new premiere date.

“Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we’re excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever. The stakes will be high – we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations, and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them.”



The chief content officer for The Walking Dead, Scott Gimple, also spoke out about what fans can expect in the final season.

“The final chapter of The Walking Dead begins with eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe, and I’m thrilled to share that fans won’t have to wait long for these incredible new episodes to debut this summer,” Gimple said.

Already, it has been confirmed that Season 11 of The Walking Dead will include a bumper 24 episodes instead of the usual 16, so his statement also indicates that the final season will be broken up into three parts just like Season 10 was.

Paola Lazaro stars as Princess, as seen in Season 10C of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

AMC also premiered a new Season 11 trailer

The final premiere date was dropped at the end of an ominous new teaser for Season 11.

Already, viewers have seen several short clips that appear to be nothing much at all on the surface if you haven’t read the comic books. However, all of these teasers relate to the introduction of the Commonwealth, which first came to viewers’ attention with the introduction of Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) radio friend, Stephanie.

While she didn’t name her community outright, the storyline has followed closely with what occurred in the comics close enough that it can be confirmed this is where the TV series is headed in Season 11.

The latest clip shows more short snippets like the ones already seen but the voice of Eugene along with someone interviewing him is heard over the top, giving fans a further look at what to expect when The Walking Dead returns in August.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.