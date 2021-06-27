Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Strand in Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Fear the Walking Dead ended its sixth season with an explosive finale — literally.

Nuclear bombs were set off and every survivor in the area had to find a way to get to safety before the explosion.

While some viewers wondered if something would arrive to save everyone, it didn’t happen for all the characters, and everyone had to make do with their own method of protection from the blast.

The good news is that viewers won’t have to wait long for the next season, as Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 will be here this fall.

Here is everything we know so far about Fear the Walking Dead Season 7.

This article provides everything that is known about Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead?

Fear the Walking Dead will return for its seventh season. Not only that, but the series will continue the same format it displayed in Season 6, with individual episodes focusing on specific characters.

“I can say that we were very excited about the new form the show took in the anthology format in season six, with telling more concentrated characters’ stories,” Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Ian Goldberg told Entertainment Weekly.

“That will continue into season 7. We will continue to tell the show in that structure, and in that format.”

Release date latest: When does Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 come out?

There is no official word on when Fear the Walking Dead will return, but AMC hinted it will be back this fall.

Typically, Fear the Walking Dead is a spring series, but it premiered in October for the first time in 2020. Expect the possibility of another October return, with another pause and delay as the main Walking Dead series starts its final season.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 cast updates

Thanks to the 10 nuclear missiles exploding, several characters died instantly.

Teddy (John Glover), Dakota (Zoe Colletti), Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales), Rollie (Cory Hart), and Riley (Nick Stahl) all died.

Colman Domingo survived the explosion and will return as Victor Strand.

Lennie James should return as Morgan Jones, although he is in a tough position on the ground. With him is Karen David, who plays Grace Mukherjee.

Keith Carradine’s John Dorie Sr. will play a significant role in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7.

“Without getting too far into where we’re planning in Season 7, he is going to play a major role in the show going forward. You see in the finale that he ends up in the bunker with June, the bunker that Teddy built for himself,” Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Ian Goldberg said.

“He came a long way this season in terms of facing his past demons, his past ghosts, dealing with abandoning his son and then reconciling the death of his son and saying goodbye, and forgiving himself with June.”

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 spoilers

The Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale had Teddy (John Glover) and Riley (Nick Stahl) planning to launch the missiles from their beached submarine.

Strand (Colman Domingo) betrayed Morgan (Lennie James) by kicking him into a group of walkers and then he tried to stop Teddy and Riley — and failed.

Morgan survived the walkers and fought with Strand, which allowed Teddy and Riley to launch the 10 warheads to kill everyone.

Why did Strand try to kill Morgan?

“I think in that moment, he very much is intending for Morgan to be walker chum to draw the walkers away so he can get to the weapons room and stop the missiles from being launched,” Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told Entertainment Weekly.

“In his mind, that’s completely justified. I mean, it’s sacrificing Morgan to save everyone else.”

According to Chambliss, Strand felt if he could have stopped the missile launch, he could have painted Morgan as a sacrificial hero, which Morgan has been acting like the entire season.

However, it didn’t matter, and now Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 will be about who survived, who died, and how anyone can live with the fallout.

Victor Strand is in a tower at the end and he could not only survive there, but thrive. Morgan, Grace, and the baby are on the ground, and might struggle to live there.

This will also make John Dorie Sr. into a major player moving forward.

“Teddy did succeed in his plan. Teddy did bring about ‘the end is the beginning,’ so you have to imagine that that is going to weigh heavily on Dorie Sr. going forward,” Goldberg said.

“Because this is now twice that he has not been able to stop Teddy from doing horrible things. That’s gonna be one of many things he’s grappling with in Season 7.

AMC has yet to announce when Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 will premiere.