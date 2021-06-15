Fear the Walking Dead: Is Victor Strand the new villain?

Colman Domingo stars as Victor Strand, as seen in Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) has done plenty of dubious things over the span of Fear the Walking Dead. The latest saw him push Morgan Jones (Lennie James) into a group of walkers in order to try and save everyone from a nuclear explosion by himself.

This didn’t happen and the character was shunned by Morgan — who managed to survive using nothing more than a broken stick — and has now taken shelter in an office building with a new character, a historian called Howard (Omid Abtahi).

During the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead, Strand initially told Howard that he was Morgan Jones, the selfless character. Then, when they survived the nuclear blast, admitted to his more nefarious identity.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“I’m not the man I told you I was. I’m the other one. I’m not Morgan Jones. I’m Victor Strand,” Strand said.

“I’m a man who has thrown men to the wolves when necessary. Who has not been afraid to cut the cord if I had to. I’m a backroom dealer, a grifter, a shark. Hell, I’ve cheated at chess when a back was turned. Again, and again, and again, without fail.”

So, does this make Strand the villain now?

Victor is on the outer with the other communities now

It could be argued that Victor was always somewhat of a bad guy, doing things in order to maintain his own survival. Over various seasons of Fear the Walking Dead, he has mostly stayed within other communities and toed the line.

However, now after what he has done to Morgan, the very real possibility is that he will be considered the enemy to all of those he once knew.

With no one to hold him accountable now, Colman Domingo revealed that Season 7 will see Victor doubling down “on being Victor Strand,” according to Comic Book.

This doesn’t bode particularly well for the others who tend to look out for each other and not merely themselves.

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand and Omid Abtahi as Howard, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Victor can become whoever he wants to now

Victor has always walked a fine line regarding his morality. However, Season 7 could see him flip totally to the dark side, according to Alycia Debnam-Carey, who plays one of Victor’s longest friends, Alicia Clark.

“It speaks to how destructive Victor Strand has become, and that maybe this world has finally turned him into a worse person than [Alicia] thought he could be,” Debnam-Carey said.

Domingo also admitted that the real reason he sent Alicia away in Season 6 was that she knew him too well. Now, with Season 7 splitting everyone up, the potential is there that Victor won’t chance upon Alicia. However, if he did, she might be the only one who can talk him back down.

As to whether or not Victor will ultimately become the main antagonist moving forward in Fear the Walking Dead remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait until Season 7 premieres in order to find out more.

Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed by AMC for a seventh season but, as yet, no release date has officially been announced.