Fear the Walking Dead: Here’s who lived and died in the Season 6 finale

The Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead promised absolute annihilation thanks to the nuclear warhead released by Teddy’s (John Glover) in Episode 15.

And, sure enough, some people lived, some died, and some, well, maybe they survived only to die of radiation poisoning later.

So, who lived and who died in the latest installment of Fear the Walking Dead? Read on to find out more.

Here’s who died in the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead

Considering there was a nuclear blast expected, the outright death toll for the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead is surprisingly short.

The episode opened with a terrible accident for Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales). Trying to fix a tire, her car fell on her, breaking her leg.

At first, she tried to splint the injury, but she worked out pretty quickly that she would never be able to walk her child, Little Morgan, out of the danger zone. So instead, she placed her baby in a pack on her back, gagged herself, and tied a rope between her and her dog, Rufus, before killing herself.

She came back as a walker but Rufus led them to safety when she returned from the dead.

Dakota (Zoe Colletti), who had been converted to a true believer in Teddy’s cult-like group, finally discovered Teddy’s lies after John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) and June (Jenna Elfman) turned up. Because of this, she killed Teddy and decided to die herself in, possibly, the most spectacular death scene in Fear the Walking Dead history.

Opting to stay outside, viewers got to see the nuclear missile land and blast toward Dakota. Then, once the bright light of the explosion died down, the ashes of Dakota — still in human form — were shown.

While escaping, Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) worked out that Rollie (Cory Hart) was an undercover member of Teddy’s group and shot him. Riley (Nick Stahl) was also killed by Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). He then went on to become a crispy walker when the bomb went off.

Along with these significant deaths, some of Teddy’s followers also died during the Season 6 finale.

Now, for those who survived.

Episode 16 survivors

The vast majority of Fear’s cast actually survived the blast.

While not seen in the episode, Alicia’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) safety was assured when she was locked in a nuclear-safe bunker in Episode 14.

John Dorie Sr. and June also survived the blast thanks to a secret bunker revealed when they confronted Teddy. They offered for Dakota to join them, but, as stated above, Dakota opted to check out of Fear the Walking Dead in epic style.

Luciana (Danay Garcia), Charlie, Jacob (Peter Jacobson), Sarah (Mo Collins), and Wes (Colby Hollman) all decided to trust Daniel and the coordinates he heard via the radio. Because of this decision, they were rescued by the CRM group just in the nick of time.

Some people may be a ticking timebomb

There were plenty more survivors of the blast. However, their safety might be more of a “safe for now” scenario.

Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) survived the initial blast by hiding out in a large building. Putting plenty of concrete between him and the blast, he also met a new character called Howard (Omid Abtahi) while watching the explosion outside.

Initially, Victor said his name was Morgan when speaking to Howard but later admitted to being the more unsavory character. Potentially, he could die if Howard is brave enough. However, it is also likely that he could suffer radiation poisoning for watching the explosion through the glass.

Morgan Jones (Lennie James), Grace (Karen David), and Little Morgan survived the initial blast by hiding under a truck. However, whether they survive the resultant nuclear fallout remains to be seen.

Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) hid out in a storm cellar. If the blast is too close to them, they could also suffer from the fallout. However, they have little need to leave the cellar any time soon as the original owners had appeared to have stocked it with food.

Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed by AMC for a seventh season but, as yet, no release date has officially been announced.