Fear the Walking Dead trailer: Strand says he is going to rebuild the world, but it sounds like a threat to Morgan

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand and Lennie James as Morgan Jones, as seen in key artwork for Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Marcus Smith

Season 6 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead took everyone into new territory with a nuclear blast that guarantees Season 7 will see the survivors facing even more challenges.

Already, viewers have been given a few tantalizing glimpses into what to expect, but now a new trailer and key artwork have been released that firmly cements the battle between Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo).

So, not only will the main characters have to fight against walkers and nuclear fallout — but each other.

Strand is gearing up to become the next villian

Ever since Strand strolled into Fear the Walking Dead, viewers were conflicted over the character. After all, he is both charming and slippery.

As the seasons have progressed, it has become even more evident that Strand will only ever look out for himself if things really come down to the wire.

Finally, by the end of Season 6, the character gave a speech to the new character Howard (Omid Abtahi) that really showcased just how much he can’t be trusted, and the suggestion that Strand was the show’s new villain now seemed imminent.

This has been further detailed in the latest trailer for Season 7.

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand and Omid Abtahi as Howard, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Season 7 trailer for Fear the Walking Dead has dropped

The clip opens by showing various characters as they start to adapt to the new nuclear world. However, it is when the clip appears to end that it really starts to get interesting.

Here, Strand is on the radio to Morgan and telling him all about his plans to rebuild the world and just how much he is truly over Morgan.

“I am done listening to you, Morgan,” Strand says over the radio. “Everyone is.”

“Everyone tried it your way, and look what happened. Face the truth, Morgan. You failed. And now, it’s my turn. I’m going to do what you couldn’t. I’m going to rebuild the world.”

While this may seem like a good idea, fans know Victor, and Morgan certainly doesn’t seem to trust him.

“You should rebuild the world, Victor. You should help people,” Morgan responds at first.

However, Morgan is not fooled and then says that if he hears about Victor hurting anyone he cares about, he will kill him. He also reminds Victor that he failed to kill him when they were both in the submarine and he threw Morgan into a room full of the undead.

The fallout is coming… #FearTWD returns October 17th or stream it early on October 10th with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/Ib8KOjbrsX — FearTWD (@FearTWD) September 9, 2021

Of course, how this all plays out remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait until Season 7 drops in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead premieres on October 17, 2021, on AMC.