Fear the Walking Dead: New Season 7 trailer shows the fallout has only ‘just begun’

Karen David stars as Grace, as seen in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Season 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead is set to drop on October 17. Already, viewers know this season will delve into what happened after the nuclear missiles struck.

Now, a new clip has been released by the network that gives fans a feel for how the next installment will look as people come to terms with living with the nuclear fallout.

Season 7 trailer released for Fear the Walking Dead

The trailer is short and more of a teaser, really, as it doesn’t give any true detail of the character’s upcoming story arcs in Season 7. However, it gives a chilling reminder of what they will all have to face when Fear the Walking Dead returns.

As snippets of scenes including Grace (Karen David), Morgan (Lennie James), June (Jenna Elfman), John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), and newcomer Howard (Omid Abtahi) play out, what appears to be a recording plays over the top.

“After a radiological or nuclear fallout,” the voice says. “People may be advised to evacuate.”

"Protection will require taking shelter in an underground area or in the middle of a large building. Stay away from damaged areas to increase your chance of survival."

Characters are set to struggle in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead

It comes as no surprise that the characters will have an uphill struggle ahead of them when Fear the Walking Dead returns.

As shared by Fansided, a previous image released by AMC shows Grace and Morgan traveling with Little Morgan through the radioactive wasteland.

As yet, it is unclear where they are headed; details from a previous trailer for Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead indicate they may be forced out of the submarine in the hunt for food.

Karen David as Grace and Lennie James as Morgan, as seen in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

And, this will likely be a big struggle for everyone. They may have sheltered as best they could from the blast, but now the reality of the situation will become apparent.

Many of the characters — excluding June and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) — will be on the search for food that is safe to consume as they struggle to survive in a barren landscape. However, who will be successful at this remains to be seen and viewers will likely have to wait until October in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead premieres on October 17, 2021, on AMC.