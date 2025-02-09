Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 13 promo and synopsis released

NBC is already advertising the next new Chicago P.D. episode.

It’s important to point out that it won’t air right away due to a break in the schedule.

There are no new One Chicago shows on Wednesday, February 12. NBC is running repeats that evening.

New episodes arrive again on Wednesday, February 19, giving fans something to look forward to.

We are in the phase of the season where Chicago P.D. episodes focus on singular characters. Since all the characters can’t appear in all the episodes, the writers and producers have shifted from only doing team episodes to featuring a team member to lead stories.

Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) was the focal point during the latest episode. Torres led an investigation into a juvenile detention center where he had previously spent time. It helped flesh out his character more for the viewers.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 13 synopsis

“A mounting street war threatens a community-center project that Atwater is trying to get off the ground,” reads the full TV promo for the February 19 episode of Chicago P.D.

The synopsis teases (accurately) that Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) will serve as the primary character. The TV promo below confirms it.

February 19 TV promo for Chicago P.D.

Below is the new TV promo NBC is running for the February 19 episode of Chicago P.D. Atwater is having a difficult time on a new case, and it seems he is holding something back from Hank Voight. What’s the secret? We will have to tune in to find out.

More to come on Chicago P.D. Season 12

Some Chicago P.D. spoilers reveal a wedding is coming. The actor who plays Officer Adam Ruzek teased the exciting news. It seems that Ruzek and Detective Kim Burgess are finally taking that next step in their relationship.

Could any characters from the past return for the big day of Burzek? It could be fun to see Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) at the church for the wedding. Maybe that’s just wishful thinking for some Chicago P.D. fans.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.