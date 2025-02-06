Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 12 recap: What happened to Mouch and Cruz?

A new Chicago Fire episode debuted on Wednesday night but was missing some important characters.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 12 was called Relief Cut, and it was quickly revealed that Kylie Estevez (Katelynn Shennett) was helping out again.

A quick scene between Herrmann and the chief revealed that Mouch would be out for the episode (and the shift).

Mouch is home tending to his wife (Trudy Platt from Fire and Chicago P.D.). She is recovering after being shot during the One Chicago crossover.

Herrmann inferred that Mouch could miss a few shifts, so don’t be surprised if he is absent from the next episode.

The One Chicago shows are taking a quick break before returning with more new episodes this winter and spring.

What happened to Cruz on Chicago Fire?

Cruz is serving a suspension for lying to the chief and hiding what happened in a fire many years prior. He escaped charges from the incident, but Chief Pascal had to punish him for his dishonesty.

We will see Cruz again in future episodes, but due to his suspension, he missed the crossover event and the February 5 episode.

Stella Kidd’s cousin on Chicago Fire

Stella Kidd’s cousin came to Chicago for a visit. Richard Blackmon plays cousin Cole Williams. His visit got Kidd thinking about having a family with Kelly Severide.

The visit was rocky at first, with Cole accusing Severide of keeping Kidd from her family. “I don’t control her,” he retorted before Cole stormed off. Severide is right.

Cole and Kidd chatted later, and she cleared the air about being distant from her family. She enjoyed the visit and told Severide she was ready to start a family. Kidd noted that she wasn’t sure she wanted to get pregnant but wanted to consider adoption. Severide was on board.

More from Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 12

An early call in the episode involved Firehouse 51 dealing with a missing fire hydrant. The call cost valuable time, and Herrmann revealed that many hydrants had gone missing in the city. With Kylie’s help, they tracked the missing hydrants to a scrapyard, stealing them for money.

Ritter and his boyfriend broke up. Officer Dwayne Morris was upset that Ritter declined to move in together, and he ended the relationship.

Elsewhere, Carver went to a meeting to address his alcohol addiction. He’s on a path to clean up his personal life.

Cole (Kidd’s cousin) and Paramedic Lyla Novak spent the night together at the Stellaride home, leading to an awkward morning.

As a reminder, the next episode of Chicago Fire debuts on Wednesday, February 19.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.