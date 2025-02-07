Chicago P.D. cast: New episode features Delaney Williams and Benjamin Levy Aguilar

The new episode of Chicago P.D. had Officer Dante Torres going undercover at a juvenile detention center.

This center was where Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) spent time as a teen, making him uniquely qualified for the task.

It also served as a gateway to introduce Delaney Williams during his first episode on the Chicago P.D. cast.

Delaney Williams played Warden Jay Scott in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 12 (The Good Shepherd).

Long before he joined the Chicago P.D. cast, Delaney played Sergeant Jay Landsman on the hit show The Wire.

Williams has also appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as John Buchanan, R. Gregory Scholl on Ray Donavan, and recently in the mini-series We Own This City as Kevin Davis.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 12 recap

This new episode was designed to showcase Dante Torres, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar was up to the task.

After attending church, Torres went to work, where Intelligence was serving a series of warrants.

At one house, Torres found blood on a garage door. Upon investigation, a young teen was found dead.

The teen was supposed to be serving a sentence at the local juvenile detention center and had not been reported missing. Something was up, and the investigation began.

Torres goes undercover on Chicago P.D.

Torres went undercover as a guard to investigate the case from the inside. This provided him access to the warden, the guards, the facilities, and all the kids being held.

It was difficult for Torres to investigate because it triggered bad memories from his past, but it served as a good exploration of the character.

Through his investigation, the team discovered that kids were being abused in the basement of the center by one of the guards. The episode’s tone made it seem like the warden would be responsible, but he had no idea.

A kid who was being abused was able to escape before dying of his injuries, and that was the person Torres found earlier in the episode.

Intelligence served a warrant on the home of the guard, who turned his gun on Torres so that Torres would shoot him. Torres obliged, shooting and killing the guard.

