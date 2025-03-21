Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 16: Drama when show returns

The Chicago Med hiatus has nearly ended.

Reruns for most of March end with a new Chicago Med episode on Monday, March 26.

When we last saw Chicago Med, Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) recused a mother and daughter from a well.

It was a redemption episode for Dr. Ripley. He had been spiraling after his friend died, leading to a suspension from work and a breakup with his girlfriend.

But Ripley saved the day – with some help from Mouch from the Chicago Fire cast. He nearly died doing it, though.

During the episode’s final moments, Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) arrives at the rescue site and tells Ripley that she loves him. Is a reconciliation on the way during the new episodes?

Elsewhere in that episode, Dr. John Frost (played by Darren Barnet) was visited by his TV mom. As a reminder, Frost starred on a TV show when he was a kid, and this woman played his mom on the show. But something is off in this situation.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 16 synopsis

“When her former patient returns to Med, Goodwin learns that time doesn’t heal all wounds; Frost and Charles treat a patient struggling with his sexuality; Lenox and Abrams work to save a woman who has been in a coma for 20 years,” reads the full Chicago Med synopsis for March 26.

One key subplot from the new episode isn’t mentioned in the synopsis but does surface in the TV promo.

Chicago Med TV promo for the March 26 episode

Below is the promo that NBC is running for the March 26 episode. The new installment is called Poster Child.

“Everything okay between you and Ainsely?” Nurse Maggie asks Dr. Frost as the promo begins.

Glee’s Jessalyn Gilsig has joined the Chicago Med cast as Ainsley Towne.

Is there something dark about this new character? We will soon find out. Watch the promo below and leave us a comment with your predictions.

