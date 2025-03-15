Chicago Fire: When is the next new episode?

Chicago Fire has been on another hiatus, but new episodes are coming.

We have only seen the first 15 episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13, meaning seven are left to debut.

The writers killed off an important character during the latest episode. It will have many repercussions later this spring.

As a reminder, Chief Dom Pascal’s wife died. Dermot Mulroney plays the new chief on the Chicago Fire cast.

KaDee Strickland played Monica Pascal, and the character died in a car accident.

Dom was called to the hospital, but he arrived too late. A saddened Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) greeted him with the bad news written all over her face.

Moving forward, the fallout from Monica’s death will gravely impact the rest of the Chicago Fire season.

What is the Chicago Fire return date for Season 13?

The next new episode of Chicago Fire debuts on Wednesday, March 26. It’s only the second new episode in March 2025.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 16 is called In the Rubble.

The word “Rubble” has a double meaning. It pertains to the personal lives of several characters and also rescues by Firehouse 51.

As expected, the chief will have difficulties adjusting to life without his wife. That will spill into his ability to do the job and lead to questions from people at the house.

Is this the beginning of a storyline that leads to Chief Pascal exiting and opening the door for a new chief? That might finally give Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) a shot, provided he passes all his promotion tests.

More stories are also coming about firefighters Jack Damon (Michael Bradway) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett).

Could Damon (Baby Severide) find his way back to Firehouse 51? Is his future destined to include working with Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney)?

As a reminder, Chicago Fire Season 13 is 22 episodes. We have seven new episodes left to debut this winter and spring.

