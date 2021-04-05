Chicago Fire spoilers: A few tidbits about Season 9 revealed

Kara Killmer still plays Sylvie Brett on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

A few Chicago Fire spoilers have been revealed about what’s to come in Season 9. No, we don’t know if Matthew Casey and Sylvie Brett will wind up together, even though actor Jesse Spencer said we should bet on it eventually taking place. But some other information has been shared.

We are also running out of new episodes this spring, with NBC revealing that the Chicago Fire season finale takes place at the end of May. Ahead of that eventful episode, there are still a few stories left to tell before we head into the long summer break.

According to a report from TVLine, showrunner Derek Haas has teased some storylines that are going to play out over the next few episodes. It gives an interesting look at what’s to come, while not revealing Chicago Fire spoilers that could ruin the season for anyone.

When speaking about what is in store for Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer on the show), Haas made an interesting comment about the Firehouse 51 paramedic. He stated that Brett will find herself, “stuck between a rock and a ski trip.” This might hint at Casey or Grainger asking her to go away for a while. Or was it just a tease about something entirely different?

Haas also spoke about the newish character Kylie Estevez, who has appeared in two episodes of the current season. As a reminder, she is played by Katelynn Shennett and she has become a familiar face to the rest of the firehouse. She is also the one who set up Chief Boden’s new desk – with mixed results.

“We love her, too, and yes, she is now a part of Firehouse 51. You will be seeing her very soon when she helps Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) through an intense situation,” Haas said about Kylie.

The next new episode of Chicago Fire airs on Wednesday, April 7, so it’s possible that we start to see these characters go through the situations that Haas just hinted at.

More news about One Chicago

A TV promo for the new episode of Chicago Med hints at April Sexton getting in trouble with her bosses again. She is fresh off of saving the life of a man at a construction accident in the last episode of Chicago Med, so her confidence could be pretty high when she is confronted with another life-or-death situation.

On Chicago P.D., Ruzek will continue dealing with what happened in the last episode, where he had to save his dad from an abduction. As a reminder of how that episode ended, Voight ended up covering for Adam’s dad when all of the criminals involved in the case wound up dead. Well, every criminal not named Bob Ruzek.

More Chicago Fire news

On the next new episode of Chicago Fire, we are going to see an interesting subplot for the newish character Violent Mikami, who receives some help from Brett in tracking down who wrote her a mysterious note.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.