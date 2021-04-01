Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess and Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek were featured on a dramatic episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal)

The new episode of Chicago P.D. focused on Officer Adam Ruzek finding out that his father had been abducted and Intelligence racing to rescue him before time ran out.

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 10 started out harmlessly enough, with Adam and his father (guest star Jack Coleman as Disco Bob Ruzek) preparing a retirement party for the elder Ruzek.

Things went off the rails the next morning when Adam and Kim Burgess showed up at Bob’s house and found him missing with blood on the floor. Bob’s phone was left behind, though, suggesting something nefarious was definitely going on.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Hank Voight jumped in right away to have his team lead the investigation, but even as Intelligence was given the reigns, Adam began carrying out his own investigation on the side. That included finding out that his father had gone $80,000 into the hole with one bookie, but that Bob had already paid off that bookie. But how? That was the question.

Adam then received a video of a bloodied Bob asking for help, raising the stakes on everything else that would happen over the next hour.

With all of the corrective measures the Chicago P.D. has been trying to enact this season to avoid cops going against regulations, it would be interesting to see how this all tuned out.

Ruzek might be too close to this investigation. #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/zlGMAhbvqM — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 1, 2021

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 10 recap

The first real suspect that Intelligence came across in the investigation to find Bob Ruzek was already dead. He had been injured during the abduction of Bob, confirming that a gang was behind his disappearance.

The team started getting pulled down a rabbit hole as the investigation revealed that other cops had been targeting one specific gang. Before the next commercial break, a new video came in from Bob that said time was up.

The heart of the case was that Bob had been doing favors for this gang and it had gone too far. As the case was starting to unravel, it was hard not to see how Bob was a mirror to what Voight had been doing for years at the head of Intelligence. That wasn’t fully addressed on the show, though. Bob was also getting a kickback of 10 percent, which is why he could pay his gambling debts.

Through some good police work, Intelligence was able to figure out where Bob might be, and Adam was the first on the scene to rescue his dad.

However, it wouldn’t be Chicago P.D. without a hitch in the case. After Bob admitted to Adam everything he had been doing, Adam went to Voight about letting the leader of the gang walk so the name Ruzek wouldn’t get dragged through the mud.

Voight turned him down and the case continued. Adam and Kim were the first on the scene at a house where it was suspected that the gang leader was holed up. Before they got out of the vehicle, Adam talked about how he felt it would be best if the gang leader just died. It was a tense moment with Kim.

Adam went around the back of the house and confronted the guy off camera. Shots rang out and when Kim ran back there, the guy was dead with gunshots in his back. It raised a lot of questions about what had happened and Kim was dubious that it was a clean shooting.

A video was released later that showed it was indeed a clean shooting and that the first shot had spun the guy around before he was shot in the back.

The episode ended with Voight burying the truth after all, as all the suspects who knew the truth were dead. Bob Ruzek was in the clear to retire and get his pension, while Adam Ruzek went home to drink away his sorrows.

We got one bonus scene as Kim arrived at Adam’s door and he berated her for not just trusting that he was going to do the right thing all along. She wasn’t allowed to respond as he closed the door in her face and the credits rolled.

More Chicago P.D. on the way

Another new episode of Chicago P.D. airs next Wednesday night and from the promo, it looks like the relationship between Upton and Halstead may be ready to take another step forward.

NBC has also released the season finale dates for all three Chicago-based shows, so we are also now keenly aware that the summer break is quickly approaching.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.