Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 11 TV promo shows April’s job at risk

A Chicago Med TV promo is out for the new episode called Letting Go Only to Come Together, and there are hints that April Sexton’s job could be in jeopardy.

Let’s be realistic here. We don’t really think that April will get fired, even though the NBC promo is trying to hammer home the point that she isn’t following protocols. Again.

The storyline that is getting advertised also seems far too familiar for the show, especially since it happened in Season 6. At least the synopsis suggests that a lot more is going to be taking place on the night.

On the last episode of Chicago Med, April saved the life of a man who got injured on a construction site. She received kudos for her work in the field, and it may have given her the confidence to make the medical decision shown in the promo video below.

Below is the TV clip that NBC is airing for the new episode of Chicago Med. It focuses a lot on a decision that nurse April Sexton seems to be making.

Maybe she really should go off to medical school for a bit and come back as a doctor. She might be able to whip this entire ED into shape.

Full synopsis for new episode of Chicago Med

In the episode synopsis, April isn’t even mentioned as the main component for Letting Go Only to Come Together.

That makes it seem like the writers might have a surprise or two in store for fans and that the network didn’t want to spoil anything with the TV advertisements.

Below is that synopsis, which hints at Dr. Ethan Choi getting to work with someone we wouldn’t expect.

“Choi teams up with an unexpected person to treat a famous tennis player who is afraid his career might be over; Goodwin’s new protocols cause a stir.”

NBC has also released the One Chicago season finale dates, which reveals just how close we are to that long summer break again. There are still a few weeks left for the network to air new content and a few storylines left to provide some interesting television for the fans.

Following the new episodes airing on April 7, One Chicago is taking a break and airing repeat episodes on April 14, so we won’t get a new episode every week before those season finales arrive.

