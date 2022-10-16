Chicago Fire promo: New episode has Firehouse 51 hosting a haunted house

Miranda Rae Mayo stars as Stella Kidd on the Chicago Fire Season 11 cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 5, is going to feature a difficult call for the team.

That call takes place at a mortuary, which, according to the TV promo, is going to lead to a few very intense moments.

As for the humorous parts of the episode, they look to revolve around a haunted house that Firehouse 51 is going to put on for the neighborhood. What might make it even more enjoyable will be to see how Chief Boden views the shenanigans.

On the last episode of Chicago Fire, we saw how 51 was adjusting to the loss of Chief Hawkins. It definitely impacted Boden, who feels he hasn’t been there enough for his son.

Thanks to the help of Kelly Severide, Violet is back at work and partnered with Sylvie Brett again. That’s good news all around.

We also got to learn a little more about the backstory for new firefighter Sam Carver (played by Jake Lockett), even though it still seems like the writers are only scratching the surface there.

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 5 synopsis

“Firehouse 51 hosts a Halloween open house. Kidd and Severide help a young girl after she gets kicked out of her home,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 5.

This new episode is called Haunted House, which makes sense due to what is going to take place on the night. As with most episodes, though, that title probably has a double meaning.

Chicago Fire TV promo for October 19 episode

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for the Chicago Fire episode called Haunted House. It is a brief one, but it shows that not all rescues are going to be easy ones for the firefighters.

Haunted House debuts for the first time on Wednesday, October 19 at 9/8c on NBC.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.