Carrie Underwood could be ‘one and done’ as American Idol judge

Carrie Underwood’s return as an American Idol judge was considered a significant move for the singing competition show, but may not continue beyond one season.

Carrie, the winner of Season 4, replaced Katy Perry upon her departure after a multiple-season run.

With Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie already on the panel, they seemingly welcomed Carrie with open arms and have enjoyed having her as the third judge.

Many believed she would continue in that role for multiple seasons, but it’s now “up in the air.”

An insider claims the former show winner seems “miserable” while there and could be a “one-and-done” judge.

The rumors arrive amid a season where she’s received mixed reviews from fans, many of whom continue to bash the singer for her inauguration performance earlier this year.

Carrie’s American Idol future is ‘much more uncertain’ as she appears ‘miserable’ there

Rumor has it that American Idol is still determining if Carrie Underwood will continue beyond this season, due to “struggling” with being in Los Angeles, California, and away from family in Nashville, Tennessee.

“She seems miserable being away from her family and in LA this much,” an insider told The U.S. Sun.

“I don’t think she wants to have to answer to TV networks and play the ‘Hollywood’ game, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if she’s one and done,” they shared.

The insider added that “nothing is off the table” and “no decisions have been made,” but things could become clearer “in the next month or so.”

Based on various promotional photos and content shared on Carrie and American Idol’s social media, she appears to enjoy the experience and gets along with her co-stars.

Underwood’s return has been emotional for her

It’s also been an emotional return for Carrie to the competition show she won 20 years ago. The American Idol Season 4 winner has repeatedly appeared in tears on camera, as she gets choked up by various contestants’ performances or stories.

One of her on-camera moments arrived when contestant Samantha Ray performed a song about her sister, who Samantha revealed had died earlier that year from a drug overdose.

Carrie had trouble finding words after the performance, but eventually praised the contestant’s talent.

In another clip, she admitted to getting anxiety whenever the American Idol theme song played.

The newest Idol judge has faced backlash

While Carrie’s emotional moments have been highlights for Idol, many fans still disapprove of her as one of the show’s judges and express their frustrations in online comments.

Viewers have criticized her for participating in contestant auditions too often or for her appearance on the show. Some continue to slam her for her performance at President Trump’s inauguration earlier this year.

Monsters and Critics previously reported rumors that individuals on set were told not to mention Carrie’s inauguration performance, which could create tension.

As Carrie is rumored to be “struggling” with her new role on Idol, some fans have suggested they preferred seeing Katy Perry as a judge over her.

However, Katy is living her life, including traveling to space and performing on a worldwide tour, which might be things Carrie would prefer over being a judge on American Idol.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.