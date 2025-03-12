American Idol crew members warned not to ‘bring up’ Carrie Underwood’s inauguration performance

Crew members on the set of American Idol are tip-toeing around judge Carrie Underwood.

After Carrie’s performance for President Trump’s inauguration in January, things have been “tense” on set at American Idol.

Carrie made headlines when she performed in Washington, D.C.

Carrie encountered unexpected technical difficulties during her performance, so she had to sing America the Beautiful a capella.

Following the highly televised impromptu performance, Carrie has reportedly been “distant” from the American Idol crew.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A source tells The US Sun that since her return, Carrie has been “polite but distant from the rest of the crew” at American Idol.

Carrie has been ‘more reserved’ on set since her inauguration performance

Just a few days after her inauguration performance, Carrie was due back in California to film American Idol’s Hollywood Week at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the insider, Carrie “has been very kind to everyone on set, but she does seem more reserved” following the inauguration.

The informant told the outlet that despite the immense pressure she faced on live TV, Carrie has remained a “professional” on set.

Following her uncomfortable situation, crew members have been told to “not bring up the inauguration under any circumstances.”

This supposedly means they can’t “directly” ask Carrie about her presidential performance.

The source claims that Carrie wasn’t the one who requested she not be asked about the inauguration performance, but rather American Idol staff members.

As the set at American Idol has become “tense,” keeping conversation veered away from Carrie’s extra-curricular activities helps keep the set “lighthearted.”

“It’s not just the inauguration. It’s Hollywood week, which [has] a lot of moving parts. The production team has to go film in Hawaii next week, so that can be stressful,” the source added.

Additionally, the insider said, “All these things take a toll, so producers want to do everything they can to make sure every person on the team feels comfortable and supported.”

American Idol showrunner speaks out following Carrie’s presidential inauguration performance

American Idol’s executive producer, Megan Michaels Wolflick, recently discussed Carrie’s decision to perform at President Trump’s inauguration.

She told The Wrap, “That was her decision.”

“Katy Perry, who was a judge on our show, sang at the last inauguration as well, so isn’t that great that two American Idol judges sang at the last two inaugurations?” she pointed out.

Regarding the technical difficulties Carrie faced during her inaugural performance, Megan noted that Carrie’s experience on Idol helped her remain calm under pressure.

“She held her own, and she remained cool, calm, and collected, and I think a lot of that has to do with Idol and all of her live experience, starting at a young age, [and] being on live television for Idol,” she told The Wrap.

Carrie is busy judging and performing

Carrie is back to business as usual and is staying busy career-wise.

Carrie and fellow American Idol Season 23 judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are helping aspiring vocalists get their big break.

Recently, Carrie, Lionel, and Luke sent a group of auditioners to Hollywood and awarded the first platinum ticket of the season, too.

In addition to her new position as a judge at American Idol, Carrie is rounding out her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre.

April 12 will mark the last of her shows, which is already on its way to quickly selling out online.

Season 23 of American Idol airs on Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.