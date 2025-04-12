Carrie Underwood called out by American Idol contestant for surprising rejection claim

An American Idol contestant spilled tea on why she believes Carrie Underwood rejected her from moving forward in the singing competition.

Presley Cash appeared in an episode of Season 23 and wore a skeleton-themed costume, including skeleton gloves.

Unfortunately, her audition didn’t move her on to the next stage of the competition.

She claims the show prepared her for months to be a top contestant before Carrie rejected her.

The American Idol contestant also claims she got rejected due to her association with another singer, Taylor Swift.

Her recent video calling out Idol and Carrie for the rejection had fans expressing their thoughts on what happened.

Contestant claims Carrie rejected her due to a connection with another singer

Earlier this week, Presley Cash uploaded a TikTok video of herself walking in a room with her guitar. She didn’t speak or sing in the video as music played over it. A text overlay provided the “hot tea” about her audition on American Idol.

“Little did I know I was about to go in front of the American Idol judges after six months of grooming from producers saying how amazing of a singer/songwriter I was and loved my work with Taylor. Just to have Carrie Underwood say I can’t sing and I can’t hang in Hollywood,” she wrote for the April 9 video.

“After working in Hollywood for 20 years. She knew about my work with Taylor Swift and that I was part of the BIGGEST TOUR in HERstory (the Eras tour). It seems the tea is hotter than we thought ghouls,” the singer’s text reads on her TikTok video.

Presley’s audition never aired during American Idol. Instead, there was footage of her giving the judges skeleton gloves as gifts during an episode.

She uploaded a highlight reel video on Instagram from her appearance on the show, which included “American Idol told me I can’t sing” as text over an image of herself auditioning.

Another photo featured Carrie wearing the gloves Presley had gifted to her.

“Lionel, Luke and especially Carrie I hope you enjoy the Skeleton gloves!!!!!! 🙃🙃🙃” Presley wrote in the caption.

Fans reacted to the contestant’s claims about American Idol rejection

In Presley’s TikTok comments, many defended her after Carrie rejected her from moving on with American Idol. Some called out the singer’s performance at President Trump’s inauguration.

“Taylor had the Eras tour….Carrie had the Inauguration. I don’t think she’s in a position to criticize anyone,” a commenter wrote.

Another commenter posted that they “Refused to watch this season bc of Carrie Underwood.”

Others wrote, “Carrie Underwood gives off such mean girl energy” and “we gon trust the one breaking records. She’s a mastermind!”

“Just curious, if you’re friends with Taylor why can’t she get you connected with people?” an individual asked.

According to Parade, Presley appeared in the Taylor Swift music videos for Mean and I Can See You.

On Presley’s Instagram page, she shared multiple images and videos of herself performing her music and others related to the Eras tour superstar.

Several of Presley’s posts feature Taylor, with Presley either posing for a selfie with the singer (above) or attending one of her concerts.

Meanwhile, Carrie has faced backlash throughout her return to American Idol as a judge, including viewer criticism over her getting too involved in contestant auditions.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday at 8/7c on ABC.