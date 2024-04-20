Are Taylor Swift’s songs The Alchemy and So High School about Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift seems to be singing the praises of her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

The Grammy-winning superstar recently released her 16-track album, The Tortured Poets Department, and a deluxe version, The Anthology, with another 15 new songs.

Among the selections are what fans identified as a diss track about Kim Kardashian called thanK you aIMee.

However, Swift isn’t just singing about her exes, rivals, and public feuds; she’s also seemingly celebrating the love of her life.

In particular, Swift released two songs on her new albums: So High School and The Alchemy.

Both feature plenty of references that appear to be all about Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce, which may have some fans fully believing they’re all about the couple’s romance.

This past NFL season, the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce love story dominated headlines, bringing more attention to the games.

The Eras Tour singer supported Kelce at various NFL games throughout the season, culminating in his Chiefs’ Super Bowl win this past February in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Swift is currently on a break from her wildly successful tour. While on vacation, she released studio album No. 11 – called The Tortured Poets Department.

On that album is the song The Alchemy, and it has references to Kelce’s sport of choice.

“So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I’m the one to beat,” Swift sings in the song’s bridge.

“‘Cause the sign on your heart said it’s still reserved for me/ Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?” she sings.

“These blokes warm the benches/ We’ve been on a winning streak,” Swift also sings.

Swift’s lyrics, “Where the trophy? He just comes, running over to me,” point toward Kelce.

However, there are also references in the lyrics like “these chemicals hit me like white lines” and “He jokes that it’s heroin but this time with an ‘e.'”

Some speculate that those lyrics are about Swift’s ex, Matty Healy. The 1975 frontman previously opened up about his heroin addiction in a Billboard feature story.

The song could include references to all of the above. As of this report, Swift hasn’t publicly said who the song refers to, leaving it open to fans’ interpretations.

Swift released So High School on The Anthology

But wait, there’s more. Swift’s deluxe album, The Anthology, features the new song So High School among its 15 tracks. It plays like a love letter to her current beau.

“You know how to ball, I know Aristotle, brand new, full throttle,” Swift sings in her song.

“Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto. It’s true, swear, scouts honor. You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her,” she sings, gushing about Kelce.

In another part of the lyrics, things get very interesting when Swift asks, “Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me?”

The popular game involves someone giving a person three names of people and asking them to assign each to one of three options: kiss, marry, or kill.

“Kill me. It’s just a game, but really, really, I’m betting on all three for us two,” Swift sings.

Kelce previously appeared in an interview with The Messenger, where they asked him that question. His options were Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and Swift.

The NFL star chose to kiss Swift and get married to Perry, while Grande got cut from the list.

So far, Kelce hasn’t directly acknowledged that any of Swift’s new songs were about or referred to him. However, after So High School’s release, an interesting social media post appeared on Twitter for his and his brother Jason’s podcast, New Heights.

The video clip features Kelce doing his impression of their dad at the dinner table.

“Do that impression you did of your dad again,” Swift sings in her new song.

It seems like Travis heard his girlfriend’s message loud and clear.