Kim Kardashian trolled mercilessly by Swifties after Taylor Swift diss

Kim Kardashian is experiencing the full force of the Swifties as she’s receiving constant reminders about Taylor Swift’s new song.

On Friday, Swift dropped her anticipated album, The Tortured Poets Department, with 15 new tracks.

However, there was also the surprise deluxe version, The Tortured Poets Department The Anthology, with 16 more songs.

One was the perceived diss track aimed at Kim, thanK you aIMee.

The song’s title spells out the famous reality TV star’s first name in capital letters, and fans have decoded various lyrics that seem directed at Kim.

It tells the tale of a school bully who targeted Swift and seems to mention how Kim’s daughter, North West, is a fan of Swift’s music.

Since Kim is known for her use of social media, Swifties were able to sound off and let her know she was Swift’s target in the new track.

Kim celebrated her sister with a sweet birthday post

A day before Swift’s supposed diss track was released, Kim’s Instagram post celebrated her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday. It featured an image of Kim, Kourt, and Khloe standing side by side in black bikinis during a trip to a beautiful beach.

There was also a special message in which Kim expressed sweet birthday wishes to her sister.

“Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all,” she wrote, also adding, “I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together!”

“Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!” Kim wrote.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“This caption 🥺❤️ I love you sooooo and so grateful for all of the incredible memories we have together… when I think it, it’s like a movie plays in my head of all of them! So blessed! ❤️🙏🏼,” Kourtney replied.

Recent seasons of The Kardashians had the two sisters featured in a feud. Based on the sisterly love in the Instagram post and Kourt’s comment, things are just fine between them.

However, Kim’s personal situation may not be just fine, as she seems to be experiencing the burn and aftermath of Swift’s new song.

Kim’s most recent IG post served as a sounding board for Swifties to let the reality TV star know they heard thanK you aIMee’s messages loud and clear.

“thank you aIMee- kim you’re DONE,” one commenter wrote with laughing face emojis.

Multiple commenters simply wrote the song’s title thanK you aIMee as their comment.

“Ok Kim just issue her an apology already,” another commenter wrote.

“Okay Aimee,” a commenter said, while another asked, “Aimee is that you?!”

“thanK you aIMee,” a commenter wrote, adding, “The mother has spoken.”

“She’s taking you down aIMee!!” another commenter wrote.

An insider revealed that Kim is ‘humiliated’ by Swift’s song about her

Kim’s Instagram post celebrating Kourtney’s birthday is her most recent one, and she’s yet to respond to speculation that Swift’s song is a diss toward her.

However, an insider told Daily Mail that the reality TV star has felt the effects.

“Taylor has humiliated Kim, and she knows that there is nothing she can do about it,” the source said, adding, “Kim got what she feared was coming to her eventually, and is now backed in a corner because she knows Taylor’s army will destroy her if she says anything.”

“She is going to stay silent and hopes it will go away – but her friends know that it has only just started,” the insider said, adding, “There can be no other interpretation. It is spelled out and will last forever.”

Swift’s new album is setting records, making history, and taking no prisoners. The Swifties are eating up every last bit of a track seemingly aimed at Kim for her previous public spat with the singer.