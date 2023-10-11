Kim Kardashian in a new feud with sister Kourtney over birthday plans

Will Kim and Kourtney Kardashian ever get along again?

At this point, we genuinely don’t know.

Things seem to be taking wrong turns left and right ever since Kourtney’s Italian wedding, where she married Travis Barker, and it doesn’t look like things are getting better any time soon.

As recently seen on The Kardashians, Kourtney is upset with Kim for many reasons, primarily for using her wedding as a “business opportunity.”

However, Kourtney also had some strong words for her sister when it came to discussing the problems, noting that Kim was “egotistical” and a “narcissist.”

As Kourtney approaches her due date, the two are allegedly arguing about birthday plans, this time off-screen, at least for now.

Kim and Kourtney in an argument over birthday plans

According to The Sun, a source came forward regarding Kim and Kourtney’s most recent argument surrounding birthday plans.

“It’s Kim’s birthday in a couple of weeks – and then two weeks later, it’s Kris’s, and also Kendall’s, and Kim has floated the idea of a girls’ birthday trip,” the source revealed.

“However, it’s almost Kourtney’s due date, and she got wind of the plan from Kris and isn’t happy. Things are already so tense between the two sisters that Kourt took it as Kim trying to ‘steal the attention,’ and Kim thinks Kourtney is taking it badly on purpose.”

The source concluded that the “whole thing blew up way out of proportion” and that the two sisters “can’t agree on anything at the moment.”

Kim Kardashian alleges group chat about Kourtney with all their friends

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, it doesn’t look like either sister is willing to make amends — at least not at the beginning of Season 4 of The Kardashians.

Kourtney stayed home while Kim prepared to go to Cabo with the other Kar-Jenner sisters, momager Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble.

The two were seen having an argument over the phone in which Kourtney told Kim that she “hates” her and that Kim is a “witch.”

Kim fired back, but not with name-calling. She told Kourtney that everyone was worried about her and that they all had a group chat without Kourtney titled “Not Kourtney.”

Not only did Kim say they had a group chat to talk about Kourtney, but she noted that Kourtney’s kids came to her with complaints about their mom.

Kourtney didn’t seem bothered by this information, other than finding the group chat weird, and stood her ground. We’re not sure if these two will ever make up, but we’ll keep watching the drama unfold.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.