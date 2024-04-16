Could Jelly Roll replace Katy Perry on American Idol? Here’s what she thinks

Katy Perry is out after this season of American Idol wraps.

The announcement came before Season 22 debuted, and as the contestant pool narrows down and it gets closer to crowning a winner, there is some concern about who will step in and fill her seat at the table.

When ABC revived American Idol, the network brought together Katy, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan to work some television magic.

The trio has hosted the show since the revival in 2018, and after seven seasons, Katy is set to walk away.

While names have been tossed around here and there since her exit was announced, a recent mentor appears to top her list of who should replace her.

That’s right, Katy is here for Jelly Roll possibly taking over the third judge chair on the panel.

Katy Perry admits Jelly Roll impressed her as he mentored on American Idol

During an interview with E! News, Katy Perry spelled out who she would like to see fill her shoes after she walks away from American Idol.

Artist Jelly Roll is someone she would like to see sitting in her chair. He has soared to superstardom with hits like Need A Favor and Save Me, even crossing from country music to pop.

She told the publication, “I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.”

Katy continued, “So I love him. And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!”

Could Jelly Roll be the next American Idol judge?

After appearing as a mentor on American Idol, Jelly Roll got a taste of what it would be like on television.

He mentored the contestants vying to win Season 24, including country music great Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, Emmy Russell.

While we can’t help but agree that we’d love to see Jelly sitting next to Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, it may not be a possibility.

Jelly will embark on a fall tour, including playing at sold-out stadiums. He is bringing independent artist Alexandra Kay along with him, making it a show to remember.

Filming for American Idol begins way before it hits the airwaves as the judges go from city to city and listen to thousands of auditions as they pick their contestants. That would take time away from his tour and likely isn’t feasible.

However, we will be interested to see who will sit on the judges panel next season as Katy Perry exits the show after seven seasons.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.