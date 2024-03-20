Kelly Clarkson’s fans beg for a Katy Perry duet after hearing her latest cover: ‘Instant chills’

If anyone can slay a cover song, it’s Kelly Clarkson.

The American Idol Season 1 winner continues to wow her fans with her vocal talent, and her latest cover has them begging for a duet.

Kelly treats fans of The Kelly Clarkson Show to “Kellyoke” at the beginning of each episode; her latest one didn’t disappoint.

Kelly and her band opened their Tuesday morning show with a stripped-down, piano-backed cover of Katy Perry’s song, Wide Awake, off her hit Teenage Dream album, blowing the audience away.

Kelly and her band’s pianist took the stage for the slowed-down version of Wide Awake, and it had her audience’s jaws dropping to the floor as Kelly showcased her vocal talent.

A clip of the performance was uploaded to the official Instagram page for The Kelly Clarkson Show in a Reel captioned, “Wide Awake 🎶 #Kellyoke.”

Fans want Kelly Clarkson and Katy Perry to combine their vocal talents

Kelly’s take on Katy’s hit song had The Kelly Clarkson Show viewers in awe, and they headed straight to the comments section to applaud her talent and plead with her to record a duet with the song’s writer, Katy.

One of Kelly’s fans commented that her rendition of Wide Awake gave them “instant chills.”

Another fan of The Kelly Clarkson Show noted they were present for the live taping and were overcome with chills.

Others pressed Kelly to go on a “Kellyoke” tour.

“This shattered my soul,” wrote @heavilybrokn. “Never have I heard this song so heartbreaking. Literally started crying. It’s definitely time for another Kellyoke album…”

Recording artist Amber Sauer chimed in, telling her fellow vocalist Kelly, “Sing COACH!!! I wanna KellyOke with you so baddd!!!”

While some of Kelly’s fans lauded her performance, others begged her to collaborate with the California Gurls crooner.

“@katyperry duet [with] @kellyclarkson ❤❤❤❤,” implored @beto.goncalves1988bh.

Another Kelly fan voiced how much they would love to see her perform Wide Awake alongside Katy.

“Duet with katyyy,” requested yet another Instagram user.

“If Kelly and Katy Perry perform together, hmm 😍😍,” expressed Instagram user @forever_s_young.

Whether or not Kelly and Katy would ever share the stage remains to be seen, but their fans would be over the moon if it were ever to happen.

Kelly and Katy’s success as vocal artists

Kelly Clarkson and Katy Perry share some incredible vocal talent, but the ladies are also tied to a show that has bolstered their fame: American Idol.

Kelly was the hit singing show’s first-ever winner in Season 1, and Katy serves on the panel of judges alongside country artist Luke Bryan and R&B legend Lionel Richie. However, this will be her last, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Since showcasing her talent on American Idol, Kelly Clarkson has become a household name.

Between her musical work, lending her expertise to hopeful singers on The Voice, and now hosting her hit daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly has proven just how talented she truly is.

Most recently, Kelly unveiled her tenth studio album, Chemistry, which reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200.