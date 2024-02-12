Kelly Clarkson looking ‘too skinny’ as she shows off weight loss for Super Bowl weekend: ‘You are disappearing’

Kelly Clarkson’s weight loss has her fans and critics concerned about her health.

In recent months, the American Idol alum has dropped some serious weight, and while most of her fans think she looks fantastic, others are worried that she has lost too much too fast.

Kelly was in Las Vegas over the weekend to celebrate Super Bowl LVIII and perform for her fans.

The petite 41-year-old uploaded a photo to Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday, showing off her outfit while doing her shows in Vegas.

Kelly, a native Texan and Dallas Cowboys fan donned an oversized puffy vest designed by one of the San Francisco 49ers players’ wives.

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers’ running back Kyle Juszczyk, designed Kelly’s vest, emblazoned with defensive end Alex Barrett’s jersey number, which she paired with black leggings and white tennis shoes for a comfy and casual look.

In her photo’s caption, Kelly gave props to Kristin, writing, “Shout out to @kristinjuszczyk for this amazing vest!”

“I’ve been wearing it all weekend while doing my shows in Vegas! It’s so cozy and I’m loving all your designs you’ve been making ❤️ much love! Since my Cowboys didn’t make it, let’s go 49ers!”

Kelly’s post received hundreds of thousands of likes, and her Instagram followers flocked to the comments section to rave over her Super Bowl weekend look.

While most of the comments were aimed at Kelly’s fashionable ensemble and how fantastic she looked, several followers expressed concern over how thin she appears.

Kelly Clarkson’s fans warn her not to lose ‘too much’ weight

“You are disappearing. Looking skinny,” read one Instagram user’s comment.

Another one of Kelly’s followers warned her, “PLEASE… don’t lose [too] much weight.”

Not all of Kelly’s fans are fond of her thinner appearance. Pic credit: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

“Girl you are looking too skinny,” another fan of Kelly’s fans concluded.

Assuming that Kelly is using Ozempic to shed weight, another commenter felt the type 2 diabetes injection is working “overtime.”

“Starting to get a little too thin,” they added to their comment.

Another Instagram user told Kelly she doesn’t look like herself in the photo.

“Gotta change it !!!” they urged.

Kelly hasn’t confirmed or denied using Ozempic to lose weight

Although Kelly Clarkson has been accused of using Ozempic to shed around 40 pounds, she hasn’t credited the popular drug for her slimmer new figure.

Instead, Kelly says that adhering to a good, old-fashioned diet and lifestyle changes, such as being more active, helped her slim down.

In a January 2024 interview with PEOPLE, the mom of two shared, “Walking in the city is quite the workout. And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

As far as Kelly’s diet is concerned, she told the outlet that she dropped weight by adhering to her physician’s advice.

“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway,” Kelly claimed.