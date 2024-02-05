Kelly Clarkson’s fans deem her ‘best dressed’ at Grammys as her gown highlights weight loss: ‘Classic beauty’

All the biggest stars turned up at the 66th Grammy Awards and brought their fashion A-game, including singer and television personality Kelly Clarkson.

Kelly, 41, was a vision in white as she graced the red carpet, showing off her ever-shrinking frame.

The Kelly Clarkson Show star arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, where she walked the red carpet with her 7-year-old son, Remington, who was her date for the evening.

Kelly stole the show in her sleek white gown, channeling old-school Hollywood glamour and highlighting her slimmer-than-ever physique.

The Kelly Clarkson Show shared footage of Kelly’s appearance on Instagram, where she greeted her fans and informed them she was on a “date night” with her son, Remi.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kelly looked gorgeous, with her hair styled in long, loose waves, carrying a jewel-encrusted clutch, and rocking a pair of chandelier earrings that perfectly complemented her look for the evening.

Kelly Clarkson looks sleek and polished in a form-fitting gown for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards

Access Hollywood also shared the footage of Kelly on its official Instagram, captioning the video, “We think Kelly wins for the cutest #Grammys date 💕.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show captioned their video, “Our queen 🙌.”

Kelly’s Grammys ensemble also caught the attention of millions of fans, who rushed to the comments section to gush over her figure-flattering outfit and recent weight loss.

“She looks the best so far,” declared one of Kelly’s fans. “So classy and her hair is beautiful.”

Others chimed in, complimenting the mom of two’s classic ensemble for the evening.

“Best dressed so far,” another Instagram user proclaimed. “Classic beauty.”

Pic credit: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

More of Kelly’s fans swarmed to the comments section, expressing how much they loved her look, letting her know how “absolutely stunning” she looked on Sunday evening.

“Literally… mother 🔥,” read another complimentary comment.

Pic credit: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

Others called Kelly the “most beautiful” star on the red carpet for the big event.

Kelly’s recent weight loss has sparked debates among her fans and critics

Kelly, who has snagged several Grammys of her own over the years, has received mixed feedback regarding her recent weight loss.

Her critics have accused her of being untruthful about quickly dropping so much weight, insinuating that she used Ozempic to shed some unwanted pounds.

But Kelly’s fans have praised her efforts and don’t seem to care how she slimmed down.

According to Kelly, lifestyle changes are responsible for her new, thinner shape.

The Stronger singer told PEOPLE that she’s been walking around New York a lot more and that listening to her doctor and adjusting her diet have been game changers.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout. And I’m really into infrared saunas right now,” Kelly told the publication. “And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

Kelly said about her new and improved diet, “I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t.”

“And 90 percent of the time, I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”