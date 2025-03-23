American Idol fans blast Carrie Underwood for involvement in contestant auditions

American Idol fans continue to express disapproval of Carrie Underwood as part of the singing competition show.

The former winner returned to the show as a judge in Season 23, replacing singer Katy Perry after her seven seasons there.

Her co-stars include Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, who have appeared as judges on the show since Season 16.

All three judges bring their unique perspectives from the music industry to help them judge talent on American Idol.

For Carrie, it’s an emotional return to the television show that launched her super-successful music career years ago.

However, fans and co-stars have criticized various aspects of her involvement in the American Idol auditions.

Carrie showed off her clogging skills in an Idol clip

It’s been an emotional return for Carrie to the place that helped her achieve fame and success in music. However, her return arrives several months after her headline-making performance at the White House for President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, rumors suggested that American Idol crew members were warned not to mention Carrie’s inauguration performance around the singer.

An insider also said things were “tense” on set to keep things “lighthearted” and make Carrie comfortable.

Season 23 premiered on ABC earlier this month, and as episodes continue to air, Carrie continues to have fun with the contestants during auditions.

A new teaser clip for the Sunday, March 22 episode featured the former show winner wearing clogs and clogging with an auditioning contestant. She does a spin before the performance alongside the contestant ends.

“You been sandbaggin’ on us?” Luke asked his co-star after seeing her moves.

“You all learned my secret talent!” Carrie shouted, claiming she’d never done this until that performance.

She told Luke she’s “been around so much clogging” but jokingly added, “Not the toilet.”

In another clip, Carrie sang along to some parts of a song with an auditioning contestant. However, that contestant, Landry Champlin, performed Good Girl, one of Carrie’s tunes.

Viewers might also catch Carrie mouthing parts of songs during some of the auditions. According to Taste of Country, her co-star Luke described her as “literally a country music jukebox” based on her extensive memory of the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s songs.

Fans call for Carrie to stop performing on Season 23

In the comment section of American Idol’s clogging clip, multiple fans expressed their frustrations with Carrie during the auditions.

“We love you Carrie, but you have already WON American Idol. We don’t need to keep seeing you performing with contestants. Let them do them!!!” a fan wrote in the comment section.

Pic credit: @americanidol/Instagram

Carrie’s co-stars, Lionel and Luke, also called her out for a bad habit during auditions. The American Idol stars suggested she was too easy with letting contestants move on to the next round of performances, indicating she needed to be harsher with her judging.

She’ll continue gaining more experience as a judge as she progresses through the season, but some of the show’s fans already seem impatient with her involvement.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.