American Idol judge Carrie Underwood becomes teary-eyed from contestant’s performance

Carrie Underwood continues to experience all sorts of emotions in her return to American Idol.

The Cry Pretty singer and Idol judge witnessed another contestant’s performance on Season 23, rendering her speechless.

Footage of the highlight moment arrived ahead of the ABC show’s March 30 episode, and soon after, Carrie received backlash for a video she shared.

In the recent American Idol clip teasing part of Sunday’s episode, Carrie, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie saw Samantha Ray deliver a stellar audition performance.

It brought Carrie to tears, and she seemed unable to find the words to speak afterward. Her fellow judges were also moved.

Samantha’s performance also involved an emotional backstory that will likely have viewers tearing up.

American Idol contestant wanted to ‘impress’ Carrie

Samantha, a 22-year-old contestant from Georgia, said in her video package that she’s always loved singing. She and her sister, Taylor, had watched American Idol since they were younger.

“I would sing a song, or she would sing a song. We would sing a song together, do harmonies. Me and her both loved Carrie Underwood,” she said.

“Impressing her is like the top of the line for me,” Samantha said regarding the American Idol judge.

She chose Lee Ann Womack’s hit song I Hope You Dance for her performance. The judges smiled and reacted, seeming captivated by her impressive performance. Lionel gasped at one moment while Carrie appeared teary-eyed already.

“What were you thinking when you sang that?” Luke asked afterward to see if there was a backstory that added to her performance.

Samantha admitted she was thinking about her sister, whom she misses a lot after losing her in February to a drug overdose.

“Losing her hurts a lot because she was a year younger than me, and we were very close,” she said as images of the sisters together were shown on the screen.

Samantha also mentioned that her sister had two little boys and they no longer have their mom, which is “really heartbreaking.”

“Well, you did a great job,” Luke said, before asking, “What do you think, Carrie?”

“Should I go to Lionel?” he asked.

Carrie appeared choked up, looking at Luke and trying to find words.

“I’m teary-eyed, and he just goes right to me,” Carrie said, and Samantha smiled.

Lionel said he had to compose himself, too. He told Samantha she had that trigger for people’s emotions and performed “perfectly.”

Once she chimed in, Carrie also called her a “storyteller” who is “very special” and “pulls people in.”

Fans compared ‘wonderful superstar’ contestant to Carrie Underwood

Commenters flooded the YouTube video reacting to Samantha’s emotional performance. Several mentioned a resemblance to a well-known actress, with one fan expressing that she sounded similar to Carrie.

“Looks like Reese Witherspoon and voice of Carrie Underwood,” the individual wrote.

Others called her a “wonderful superstar” and suggested she “could win with that beautiful voice.”

“I am so sorry for her loss,” another commenter posted.

American Idol fans share their thoughts. Pic credit: @AmericanIdol/YouTube

Carrie’s journey to fame and success with music began 20 years ago on American Idol Season 4. She has become an accomplished music superstar and idol for others, including Samantha, as they work toward achieving their dreams.

It seems Samantha left her impressed and speechless and teary-eyed from another emotional Idol performance.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.