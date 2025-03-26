Carrie Underwood called ‘unrecognizable’ and blasted for new video as fans ask ‘What happened?’

Carrie Underwood shared a mysterious new video with fans, prompting some to question her appearance.

The American Idol judge uploaded an Instagram video this week of herself outside, wearing large glasses and an all-white bejeweled suit.

“Guess what I’m doing?” she asked as she looked at the camera before turning toward the side of a red vehicle she was in front of.

“I’m digging my key into the side of his pretty little souped-up-,” she sang from her hit song Before He Cheats as she dragged a key across the side of the vehicle, creating a visible zig-zag mark.

“You gotta tune in to figure out what’s going on,” she told fans.

In her caption, she cautioned, “Ladies, don’t do this. You’ll ruin your car key! #CUonIDOL.”

However, many fans seemed more interested in figuring out what was happening with Carrie’s “unrecognizable look.”

Fans questioned Carrie’s appearance and plastic surgery mishaps

While Carrie’s video was short, some fans didn’t find it all that sweet. She received backlash in the comment section for several reasons.

Some commenters called out vehicle vandalism, citing the recent targeting of Tesla vehicles because of their association with Elon Musk and his connection to President Trump.

“Poor timing for this! People are actually doing this to Teslas!” a commenter told Carrie.

Another wrote, “WTF?? What the hell is wrong with you. This is NOT funny.”

“Anyone else feel like she’s unrecognizable??” another commenter asked, receiving over 9,600 likes.

Social media has some thoughts for Carrie Underwood. Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Additional remarks in the Instagram comment section focused on Carrie’s appearance.

“You don’t look the same, too much plastic surgery,” another individual posted.

“Ummm who is this?? I don’t recognize her at all,” another commenter wrote, while one asked, “Is that a scar under her nose? What happened?”

More social media users share their thoughts. Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Critics called out Carrie earlier this month for her “fake” appearance, pointing out “filler” and suggesting she’d altered her look via plastic surgery.

While Carrie has never confirmed or denied having plastic surgery, Radar Online reported that a plastic surgery expert, Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright, believes “she may have had a few cosmetic procedures.”

“While cheek fillers can be a great way to restore lost volume and create a lifted appearance, excessive use can lead to an exaggerated, less natural look,” Dr. Prado-Wright said.

Dr. Prado-Wright, who has no involvement in Carrie’s rumored cosmetic procedures, also suggested that the singer go with “a more conservative approach with filler” as it could “help maintain balance and natural movement in her facial expressions.”

Carrie continues to receive backlash from critics

While Carrie’s return to American Idol as a judge excited many fans, some became less of a fan due to her performance at President Trump’s inauguration in January.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, rumors suggested that American Idol crew members were told not to mention the inauguration performance around the Season 4 winner.

In addition, fans have criticized Carrie for participating in contestant auditions. A recent video featured her clogging with a contestant and her claiming she’d never done it before despite showing off some decent moves.

The singer joined the singing competition show for Season 23, replacing Katy Perry alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. So far, the trio seems to be getting along, at least on the televised episodes and promotional interviews.

It’s unclear what Carrie’s keying of a vehicle is alluding to, and it certainly got people’s attention. Still, the mysterious video is a teaser for something coming up on American Idol, possibly with a contestant or someone’s family and their vehicle.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday at 8/7c on ABC.