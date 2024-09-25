Kyle Richards confirms new project with Reese Witherspoon ahead of RHOBH Season 14: Here’s what we know

Kyle Richards has a new friend in Reese Witherspoon, and they are working on a new project together.

Reese has had the Real Housewives verse buzzing since she dropped a bombshell on the Emmy’s red carpet.

The Hollywood starlet shared that she doesn’t watch Bravo much but was recently on a flight with a Real Housewives star.

Then Reese expressed that she and a mystery Real Housewives star were teaming up to work together for the first time.

So many names were thrown as to who the Bravolebrity was working with Reese.

Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kyle were all in the mix, with the latter finally admitting to being the person working with Reese.

Reese Witherspoon reveals potential project with mystery 'Real Housewife' on the #Emmys red carpet. pic.twitter.com/L7MsS2F8NE — Decider (@decider) September 16, 2024

Kyle Richards confirms new project with Reese Witherspoon ahead of RHOBH Season 14

During an Amazon Live — Kyle often does that — she was asked if she was the Real Housewife sitting next to Reese on a plane.

“Yes, I was,” Kyle responded. “Yes, that was me she was referring to.”

Kyle explained for those who missed it that Reese had shared at the Emmy’s that she was on a flight with someone from the Real Housewives franchise. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed she is working with Reese.

During an @Amazon Live, Kyle Richards confirms she is the Housewife working with Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/3Q8o5dIrlE — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 24, 2024

Those hoping for more details on their joint venture will have to wait a little longer. Neither Reese nor Kyle spilled any tea, but we know it involves Reese’s production company, Hello Sunshine.

In the meantime, Kyle’s getting ready to promote Season 14 of RHOBH and all the drama that comes with it.

Kyle Richards teases RHOBH Season 14

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 hasn’t even started airing yet, but change seems to be a theme of the season.

On another Amazon Live, Kyle was asked for a tease about the new season; she said everything is different.

“Everything has shifted. All the dynamics. Many friendships have switched and flopped. Everything has changed within the cast, and then we have a new person adding a completely different dynamic, and I think she’s great,” Kyle expressed.

Kyle teasing s14! Complete dynamic shifts 👀 everything has changed within the cast 💎 coming soon! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/cN5eSZbLh2 — The Reality TV Guru (@Realitytvguru13) September 24, 2024

The newbie Kyle refers to is Bozoma Saint John, who joins Kyle, Garce, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemlsey. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly will be in the “friend of” roles.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Garcelle also teased RHOBH Season 14 as filled with big shifts and changes in the cast friendships.

We know Dorit and Kyle are on the rocks for Season 13 fallout but we must tune in to find out who else is at odds when the show hits Bravo airwaves this fall.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.