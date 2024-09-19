Andy Cohen claims Dorit Kemsley is ‘firing with all cylinders’ on RHOBH Season 14 amid PK Kemsley split

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 will be here before we know it!

Andy Cohen is getting fans pumped up for the new season; one filled with many changes.

One of the different dynamics for RHOBH is regarding Dorit Kemsley and her split from Paul “PK” Kemsley.

Speculation regarding their marriage swirled during Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Dorit and PK announced their separation not long after the Season 13 reunion.

Ahead of the upcoming season of RHOBH, Andy’s giving fans a bit of a teaser.

Andy Cohen claims Dorit Kemlsey is ‘firing on all cylinders’ on RHOBH Season 14

This week on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen hinted at what fans can expect when the Beverly Hills women return to the small screen.

Michelle Collins and Below Deck Med star Carrie O’Neill were the guests. Andy had a question for Michelle regarding Dorit and PK’s split, which led to some news.

After joking around, Michelle double-checked that Dorit was back for the upcoming season, saying people were worried about her. The WWHL host wasted no time chiming in with some RHOBH tea.

“Oh big time,” Andy spilled, “Oh, well, guess what? She comes back, and she is firing with all cylinders. Oh, big time.”

Based on the promo clip we saw for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it’s easy to see what Andy is talking about, especially when Dorit comes for Sutton Stracke.

The tease about Dorit came right before PK dropped his bombshell.

Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley reveals he’s sober

Taking to Instagram the other day, PK opened up about being sober for nine months.

“I’m 9 months Sober today I made a decision to share my sober journey publicly … why ? Firstly to try in my small way to help break the stigma associated with addiction …,” he began his lengthy message.

PK went on to praise anyone on a journey similar to his. After waxing poetic about his journey for a while, PK brutally admitted to missing drinking and revealed why he stays sober.

“I miss drinking for sure , still , but 9 months in ,the benefits are so freaking huge … you get to witness your life as it’s supposed to be experienced ,raw ,real and beautiful … you get to sit in the pain and it passes , you get to look and feel better … it’s so strong and empowering I can’t begin to tell you,” PK wrote.

The Bravo personality ended his caption with thanks for the love and support surrounding him during this time.

Considering the timing of when he stopped drinking, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers could see him address his decision on camera.

It all depends on how much PK is featured on the show. Dorit said she would be an open book about her separation on the show.

Who’s ready for RHOBH Season 14?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.