Below Deck Med spoilers: Aesha deals with Ellie, planning Captain Sandy’s propsal, and the final night of charter

Below Deck Med spoilers for the Season 9 finale reveal the show is going out with a bang.

Not only does Aesha Scott reach her breaking point with Elena “Ellie” Dubaich, but the chief stew also prepares for Captain Sandy Yawn’s proposal.

There are also some freakouts from the crew regarding what comes next, especially for Gael Cameron.

The deckhand worries about where things are going with Nathan Gallagher as they prepare to take their relationship to the next level.

Gael and Nathan chat only to have her in her feelings still. We can expect more of this throughout the finale episode.

Back with Ellie and Aesha, the gloves are off.

Aesha Scott deals with Elena ‘Ellie’ Dubaich overstepping on Below Deck Med

In the latest preview video for the Below Deck Med Season 9 finale, things pick up right where they left off this week. Aesha confronts Ellie for pushing her boundaries and trying to take on the chief stew duties.

Ellie didn’t mean for it to come across that way, but Aesha isn’t buying it. Via her confessional, Aesha goes off on Ellie, calling her out for being “so calculated” about her moves.

Meanwhile, Ellie feels defeated in her confessional, claiming she can’t seem to do anything right in Aesha’s eyes. Very little gets resolved in their chat besides Aesha standing her ground for Ellie to stop trying to pull rank.

More Below Deck Med finale spoilers

It’s the final night of the charter, and the crew goes all out to make the guests happy. The crew gets all decked out in togas to entertain the guests. Drag queens arrive for some final night fun, which seems to be had by all.

After entertaining the guests, Aesha grabs Gael and Joe Bradley to fill them in on helping set up Captain Sandy’s proposal to Leah Shaffer. Aesha reveals they will get to watch from the side.

Thanks to the next on preview, Below Deck Med viewers are in for a wild finale. Ellie nearly blows a gasket over Carrie O’Neill and Joe, as well as the way she’s being treated.

Leah and Captain Sandy have a reunion before they head out in the tender with Joe, only to have an issue, leaving Captain Sandy freaking out.

In other Below Deck news, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 returns in a couple of weeks. You can meet Captain Glenn Shephard’s new and returning crew here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.