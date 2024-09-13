When will The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premiere? As trailers for new seasons of other Real Housewives franchises drop fans want to know.

Bravo recently revealed to Real Housewives fans that four franchises were returning this fall.

In a promo, we saw glimpses of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Potomac, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

RHONY, RHOP, and ROSLC all have premiere dates. Bravo also released first-took trials.

However, the ladies of Beverly Hills have not gotten either of those yet, so what does that mean for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

When will RHOBH Season 14 premiere?

The good news is that Season 14 of RHOBH will hit Bravo airwaves this fall.

Based on the days of the week the other three shows are airing, all signs point to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sliding into the Thursday night time slot currently occupied by RHOC.

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has several episodes left before the reunion. Andy Cohen recently shared that the RHOC reunion will be filmed next week.

This means that fans likely won’t see the ladies of Beverly Hills back on screen until November. The Real Housewives of Orange County should wrap their reunion on Thursday, October 31, making way for RHOBH Season 14 to kick off on Thursday, November 7.

If the reunion for RHOC ends up being shorter than a three-part, the premiere date for RHOBH could change.

What can fans expect from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14?

It’s a new dynamic for the upcoming season, especially as Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsely navigate their fractured friendship. The two of them are also dealing with their marital problems.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Garcelle Beauvais teased there is a very shift in friendships on the show this season and she’s ready for fans to see what happens in the group.

In true Real Housewives fashion, fans can expect a lot of fighting, drama, crazy shenanigans, and some good times thrown into the mix.

Garcelle, Kyle, and Dorit are returning, along with Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne. Newbie Bozoma Saint John joins the group with Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly in the friend of roles.

Are you ready for RHOBH Season 14?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.