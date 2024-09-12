RHOP Season 9: Premiere date, cast, and trailer revealed

The Potomac ladies are almost back on Bravo.

On Thursday, the cabler confirmed that The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 will debut on Sunday, October 6, at 8/7c.

The series will attempt to recalibrate after poor feedback for RHOP Season 8.

After the terrible season, the series said goodbye to Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, and Nneka Ihim.

Robyn was fired, which wasn’t too much of a surprise given that fans revolted after she kept details of her husband Juan Dixon’s cheating away from the cameras.

Nneka was a one-and-done, but there has been no confirmation of whether she was forced out of the show.

The #RHOP Season 9 trailer is here! pic.twitter.com/g2WwJrxOJJ — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 12, 2024

Candiace walked away of her own volition and is now expecting her first child with her husband, Chris Bassett.

Who is on the RHOP Season 9 cast?

Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton are all set to return for the next chapter.

They will be joined by Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart, who will also serve as new full-time cast members.

The friends of the housewives are Jacqueline Blake and Jassi Rideaux.

The official trailer promises a return to form for the show, which had seven near-perfect seasons before fumbling the bag with Season 8.

One of the biggest storylines teased is the aftermath of Karen’s DUI arrest, with her telling her costars, “I could have died.”

“Or taken the life of someone else,” Ashley fires back.

Away from the scandal, Karen ruffles feathers by telling Mia that she’s “not Potomac.”

“Is it Potomac to be a drunk or crash your car into trees?” Mia says in a shady scene.

Karen has beef with her castmates

Karen also seemingly has a beef with Wendy when the latter hears that her supposed friend has been calling her “self-absorbed.”

“I have always held you down off and on camera,” a stunned Wendy complains. “I wouldn’t have expected that from you.”

Wendy also has a fantastic scene in the trailer that showcases her in the White House to interview press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

That’s a bucket list moment, for sure, and Wendy tests her interviewing skills for the big event.

Hopefully, it’s less controversial than The Real Housewives of D.C.’s trip to the White House which may have gotten that show canceled.

All things considered, the RHOP Season 9 trailer is a palate cleanser after Season 8, so we’re hopeful that the season lives up to the hype.

It would be a real shame if the show could not bounce back because it was so great for so many years.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 premieres Sunday, October 6, at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-8 on Peacock.