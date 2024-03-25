Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard are not returning to RHOP next season

There’s been a major cast shakeup on The Real Housewives of Potomac and some of your faves are bidding goodbye to the franchise.

Candiace Dillard is leaving the show after six years– a decision she reportedly made on her own accord.

However, she’s not the only cast member who’s not returning for Season 9.

Reportedly, Robyn Dixon is also leaving the show, although we’re still waiting for her to confirm the news.

It’s unclear whether the OG’s exit was by choice or if her contract was simply not renewed for next season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, this comes on the heels of the recently filmed RHOP reunion, which seemingly decided her fate.

As for who else is set to exit the franchise, we’re keeping our eyes and ears out for more updates.

The cast shakeup is not surprising since this is arguably one of the worst seasons for the franchise with a major cast divide that made the season hard to watch.

Candiace Dillard confirms her exit from RHOP

After six years on the show, Candiace recently confirmed that she’s taking a break from RHOP.

She spoke to PEOPLE about the decision to leave and teased, “This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later.’”

The former pageant queen told the media outlet that she’s ready to embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

“I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth, and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” she said.

Candiace joined the show in Season 3 and has used the platform as a launching pad for her singing and acting career.

The 37-year-old is one of the most controversial Housewives on the franchise, often garnering visceral reactions from viewers due to her sharp tongue.

However, despite her share of haters, the Driveback singer has a slew of supporters in her corner.

Now, with major changes underway let’s see if RHOP can return to its former glory.

Was Robyn Dixon fired from the show?

A source close to production confirmed to PEOPLE that Candiace chose to leave the franchise, but was that the case for Robyn Dixon?

The Jasmine Brand reported on Robyn’s exit from RHOP after being on the show since Season 1 alongside her bestie, Gizelle Bryant.

However, after eight years, the OG is allegedly leaving the show, but “may still make appearances on the show in the future,” as noted by the media outlet.

They also noted that the mom of three “may return for future seasons.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.