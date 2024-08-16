Garcelle Beauvais reveals ‘relationships shift’ in RHOBH Season 14, says she’s ‘excited’ for fans

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 has wrapped filming, and Garcelle Beauvais has spilled some tea.

Garcelle has been promoting her new Lifetime movie, Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love.

However, the reality TV star can’t seem to escape the questions of RHOBH, and we are here for it.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will feature Garcelle, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and newbie Bozoma Saint John.

Kathy Hilton and Sutton’s bestie, Jennifer Tilly, will mix things up as friends on the show.

Fans need to buckle up, too, because all of the ladies on the cast, except Kathey, are essentially single, and Garcelle has addressed that changes things for the group.

Garcelle Beauvais reveals ‘relationships shift’ in RHOBH Season 14

Speaking with Us Weekly, Garcelle teased some things about the upcoming season of RHOBH, admitting she’s psyched for the show to come out.

“This is the most excited I am for a season since I’ve been on the show,” Garcelle shared.

The reason for that is the change in the cast dynamic, some of which is left over from Season 13 of the Bravo show.

“I think it’s dynamic, I think it’s explosive. Different relationships shift, but I think overall, it’s really good,” she dished.

Dorit and Kyle navigated their friendship after what went down last year, as well as the fallout of their marriages, and it plays a big part in Season 14.

Garcelle Beauvais teases The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Garcelle said watching her friends have such a difficult time was hard. Garcelle feels for Kyle, especially after photos of her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, went viral.

Although she definitely also feels for Dorit, Garcelle also has some insight into what fans should expect from Dorit.

“We got a different side of Dorit that I’ve never seen before. So I think that will be interesting for people to see,” Garcelle expressed.

The Real Single Ladies of Beverly Hills! Garcelle says the BH cast is all single this season. She also says Kyle struggled with the photos of Mauricio kissing Nikita Kahn and they all saw a different side to Dorit. #RHOBH Source: Us Weekly pic.twitter.com/gZ5YSBNYka — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) August 15, 2024

The RHOBH star didn’t say that was good or bad; just that we fans have to watch. For her final tease, Garcelle revealed Kyle, Dorit, and Sutton will have the most to answer for at the reunion.

Garcelle isn’t the only one dropping some dirt on RHOBH Season 14. As Monsters and Critics reported, Jennifer called filming the show “challenging” for many reasons.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.