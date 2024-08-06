Jennifer Tilly says filming RHOBH is the “most challenging thing” she’s ever done

Jennifer Tilly is entering uncharted territory with her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14.

The popular actor, best known for her work as Tiffany in the Chucky franchise, has scored a friend of contract for the Bravo series, something she thought she’d never do.

In a new interview with Vulture, the Family Guy star admitted that being cast on the show was a “sharp left turn” in her years-long career.

Jennifer compared working on the show to working with esteemed director Martin Scorsese.

“My boyfriend always says if he got $40 million, he wants to go into space and experience zero gravity. To me, being on Housewives is experiencing zero gravity,” Jennifer revealed.

“I was more excited to meet Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne and the other ladies than I was when I met Elizabeth Taylor,” she added.

Jennifer has declined offers to join RHOBH in the past

Jennifer opened up about being continually asked to join the cast of the long-running series and why she changed her mind this year.

“I just want to do different things. I’m trying to take on challenges,” she said.

Jennifer has had cameos on the show over the last few years, thanks to her friendship with RHOBH mainstay Sutton Stracke, but Season 14 marks the first time she will be a credited cast member.

Despite not being a full-time cast member, Jennifer has been spotted filming countless times over the last month, including two cast trips.

It’s been hard to predict what sort of storylines we should expect in the upcoming season, but Jennifer seems to have made fast friends with Kyle and Erika, as evidenced by a recent photo shared on Kyle’s Instagram account.

The trio was getting ready to jet to Saint Lucia for the final cast trip of the season.

Now that we know they’ve been spotted partying it up, there’s a good chance the cast isn’t as divided this season as in the past.

Who else is returning for Season 14?

Kyle had various bust-ups with Sutton last season, but it seems they’ve patched things up and worked out their issues.

As for Kyle and Dorit Kemsley, there’s no telling what’s in the cards for the former friends.

Also back for Season 14 is Garcelle Beauvais.

Newcomer Bozoma Saint John will also join the cast, while Kathy Hilton will return as a recurring player after one season away.

Bravo has yet to confirm a premiere date for RHOBH Season 14, but a recent teaser on Peacock confirmed it would be back on the air this fall, alongside new seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Season 14 premieres in fall 2024. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.