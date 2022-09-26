Kathy and Sutton spend time with their good friend actress Jennifer Tilly. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton enjoyed tea time with actress Jennifer Tilly this weekend.

Hot on the heels of the Aspen fallout and Lisa Rinna’s accusations against Kathy, Sutton has proven she has no issues with Kathy.

Sutton took a backseat in the drama arena on the recent episode of RHOBH.

Instead, she watched Lisa unravel as Kathy’s alleged meltdown was too much for her.

RHOBH viewers have taken sides, with many siding with Kathy and coming for Lisa.

Now it appears that Sutton may have chosen a side, and her choice should not surprise anyone.

RHOBH stars Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton enjoy tea with Jennifer Tilly

Over the weekend, Sutton took to Instagram with photos of her having tea time with Kathy and Jennifer.

The three ladies were dressed for high tea, with Jennifer sporting a low-cut flowered sundress while Kathy opted for an off-the-shoulder top or dress. Sutton had a flowered dress, too, with no sleeves.

One picture had the women holding their tea cups in hand while rocking sunglasses. In the second picture, Jennifer, Kathy, and Sutton were all smiles, posing this time without sunglasses on their faces.

“Learning tea manners from @jennifertilly with @kathyhilton #ladieswholunch in Beverly Hills. 🫖 😽,” was the caption Sutton used for the Instagram post.

Sutton tagged The Polo Lounge at Beverly Hills Hotel, revealing where they were enjoying their tea.

Sutton Stracke to guest star on Jennifer Tilley’s show Chucky

While Sutton has struggled a lot to bond on-screen with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies, other than Garcelle Beauvais, that’s not the case for Sutton off-screen.

Jennifer and Sutton have a very close friendship, often posting and posing with each other on social media. Sutton’s even slated to make a guest appearance on her pal Jennifer’s hit show Chucky.

Sutton shared a post from the set when she was filming the show, thanking show creator Don Mancini for the opportunity to work with Jennifer.

Season 2 of Chucky premieres on Wednesday, October 5, 9/8c on Syfy and the USA Network.

Tea the other day wasn’t enough time together for Jennifer and Sutton, as the latter shared a photo of them via Instagram earlier today after they had lunch.

In her post, Sutton thanked Jennifer for lunch before sharing they will be in New York together doing press for Chucky.

Kathy Hilton wasn’t with them at lunch, but she did have high tea with Jennifer Tilly and Sutton Stracke over the weekend. Season 12 of RHOBH is winding down, but the drama’s far from over for Kathy based on the preview for this week’s episode.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.